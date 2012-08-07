(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 7 - On the effective date of Aug. 15, 2012, Fitch Ratings will downgrade the short-term rating assigned to $130,000,000 County of Cook, Illinois, (county) general obligation (GO) variable rate bonds, series 2004D to 'F1' from 'F1+'. The rating action is in connection with the county's plan to (i) combine the GO variable rate bonds series 2004D-1 and series 2004D-2 into one series 2004D; (ii) amend the amended and restated indenture of trust, dated as of April 1, 2009 with the first supplemental indenture of trust, dated as of Aug. 1, 2012, in each case between The County of Cook, Illinois and Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, as Trustee; and (iii) replace the BMO Harris Bank N.A (rated 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook) standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) currently providing liquidity support for the series 2004D-1 bonds and The Northern Trust Company (rated 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook) SBPA currently providing liquidity support for the series 2004D-2 bonds, with a single Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays; rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) SBPA to be effective on Aug. 15, 2012. The long-term 'AA-', Negative Outlook rating assigned to the bonds will continue to be based on the long-term rating that Fitch assigns to the County of Cook, Illinois' GO variable rate bonds. For information on the long-term rating, see the rating action commentary, dated July 27, 2012 available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com. On the effective date, the short-term 'F1' rating on the series 2004D bonds will be based on the liquidity support provided by the substitute Barclays SBPA. The substitute SBPA provides for the payment of the principal component of purchase price plus an amount equal to 35 days of interest calculated at a maximum rate of 10%, based on a year of 365 days for tendered bonds during the weekly rate mode in the event that the proceeds of a remarketing of the bonds are insufficient to pay the purchase price following an optional or mandatory tender. The substitute SBPA will expire on Aug. 15, 2015, the stated expiration date, unless such date is extended, or upon the occurrence of certain other events of default which result in a mandatory tender or other termination events related to the credit of The County of Cook, Illinois which result in an automatic and immediate termination. The short-term 'F1' rating will expire on the expiration or prior termination of the substitute SBPA or upon conversion to an interest rate mode other than weekly rate mode. The short-term rating may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term rating of the bonds or the short-term rating of Barclays. A mandatory tender of the bonds will occur on two business days prior to the effective date of the Barclays SBPA date. The remarketing agent for the bonds is Barclays Capital Inc. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb. 28, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support', Feb. 1, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support (New York Ratings Team)