Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Time Warner Cable, Inc.'s (TWC) benchmark size, senior unsecured notes maturing August 2042. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including debt repayment. The notes will be guaranteed by Time Warner Entertainment Company, LP and TW NY Cable Holding, Inc. TWC's Fitch Issuer Default Rating is 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook. As of June 30, 2012, TWC had approximately $27.5 billion of total debt outstanding including mandatorily redeemable preferred equity. The issuance is in line with TWC's overall financial strategy and Fitch's expectations. TWC reported gross leverage of 3.59x and net leverage of 3.17x as of the latest 12-month (LTM) period ending June 30, 2012. The leverage metrics are within Fitch's expectation and management's target. Moreover after adjusting TWC's leverage metrics for its ICCI acquisition (including $100 million of expected synergies), the company's gross leverage is 3.38x and net leverage is 2.98x. On a gross debt basis, Fitch anticipates total debt outstanding as of year-end 2012 will approximate year-end 2011 debt levels. Fitch expects TWC's leverage will be approximately 3.35x as of year-end 2012. Fitch believes that TWC has sufficient capacity within the existing ratings to accommodate the company's $4 billion share repurchase authorization and dividend policy while maintaining the company's own 3.25x net leverage target. In the absence of any significant acquisition activity, Fitch does not expect any change to the company's long-term leverage target. As of July 31, 2012 the company had $3.135 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization. Shareholder returns (dividends and stock repurchases) totaled approximately $1.2 billion during the first half of 2012, representing over 76% of TWC's cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) generated during the first half of 2012. Aggressive shareholder returns will continue during 2012 as Fitch expects shareholder returns to match cash flow after capital expenditures. TWC generated $1.15 billion of free cash flow (FCF) during the first six months of 2012. Fitch acknowledges that TWC's share repurchase authorization represents a significant use of cash; however, Fitch believes that the company would reduce the level of share repurchases (as demonstrated when the company announced the ICCI acquisition) should the operating environment materially change, in order to maximize flexibility. TWC is strongly positioned to continue generating sustainable levels of FCF. However, cash taxes are expected to materially increase during 2012 reflecting the reversal of the bonus depreciation programs. The negative swing in cash taxes due to the reversal of bonus depreciation is expected to total approximately $719 million during 2012, negatively affecting TWC's FCF generation. Notwithstanding the higher cash taxes, Fitch still expects TWC will generate over $1.5 billion of annual FCF during the ratings horizon. TWC's liquidity position is strong and is supported by expected FCF generation and available borrowing capacity from TWC's $3.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires during April 2017. TWC has approximately $350 million of debt scheduled to mature during the remainder of 2012. Scheduled maturities total nearly $4.1 billion during 2013 through 2015 representing 15% of outstanding debt. Fitch expects that TWC will refinance maturing debt and anticipates that TWC will have sufficient liquidity in place to address its maturity schedule 12-to-18 months in advance of a given maturity. Overall, Fitch's ratings reflect TWC's strong competitive position as the second largest cable multiple-systems operator (fourth largest multi-channel video program distributor) in the United States, strong subscriber clustering profile, and the company's growing revenue diversity owing to the success of TWC's triple-play service offering and growing commercial business. Within the context of existing competitive pressures and weak housing formation and employment conditions, the ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to generate solid operating metrics, along with sustainable EBITDA and FCF growth over Fitch's rating horizon.

Outside of the company adopting a more aggressive long-term leverage target, the weakening of TWC's competitive position presents the greatest concern within TWC's credit profile. The competitive pressure associated with the service overlap among the different telecommunications service providers, while intense, is not expected to materially change over the ratings horizon. TWC's network and the strategies used to maximize the bandwidth capacity of the network provide the basis from which TWC derives its strong competitive position and the flexibility to meet changing market dynamics. Fitch believes that TWC's operating priorities which center on its 'TV Everywhere' initiative, enhancing user interface, expanding its broadband service capabilities, and growing its commercial business will enable the company to strengthen its overall competitive position. What Could Trigger a Positive Rating Action --Holding the operating profile constant, positive rating actions would follow the company's commitment to lowering leverage below 2.75x. What Could Trigger a Negative Rating Action --Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with discretional actions of TWC management including, but not limited to, the company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy. --A change in financial policy that increases the company's leverage target above 3.75x would likely result in a negative rating action. (New York ratings team)