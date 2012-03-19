(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- United Parcel Service (UPS) announced that it has reached an agreement
to acquire TNT Express N.V. for EUR9.50 per share, or an estimated $6.77
billion.
-- We are keeping our ratings on UPS on CreditWatch with negative
implications, where we had placed them on Feb. 17, after UPS announced an
initial bid for TNT Express.
-- We will assess the impact of the proposed transaction on UPS' credit
profile and will resolve the CreditWatch when the deal closes; however, we may
provide indicative ratings before then, based on the current proposal.
Rating Action
On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its ratings on
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on CreditWatch with negative implications,
following UPS' announcement that it has reached an agreement to acquire TNT
Express N.V. for an estimated $6.77 billion.
Rationale
The ratings on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), including its 'AA-' corporate
credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications following the
company's announcement today that it has reached an agreement to acquire TNT
Express N.V. for EUR9.50 per share in cash, or an estimated $6.77 billion. We
originally placed our UPS ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on
Feb. 17, 2012, after UPS acknowledged that it had made a proposal to acquire
TNT Express for EUR9 per share in cash. TNT Express rejected the initial
proposal but has now agreed to the sweetened deal.
UPS plans to finance the acquisition with $3 billion of cash and to use bank
debt to finance the rest. It expects EUR400 million-EUR550 million ($525
million-$725 million) in annual run rate savings after year four but will
spend EUR1 billion ($1.31 billion) to achieve those synergies.
We believe the transaction will enhance UPS' business profile by bolstering
its position in Europe and providing it with growth opportunities in other
international markets where it currently has limited presence. However, we are
concerned that the transaction will result in credit metrics that no longer
support our current ratings. We have said that we could lower ratings if funds
from operations (FFO) to debt falls to less than 50% on an extended basis. FFO
to debt was 53% at the end of 2011.
UPS is the world's largest package delivery company, with a significant
presence in all major global markets. TNT Express is a smaller package
delivery company that generates the majority of its revenues in Europe. TNT
Express was spun off from TNT N.V. (now PostNL N.V.) in June 2011. The
combined entity would generate annual revenues of more than $60 billion. The
deal is subject to various approvals, including regulatory approval and
shareholder approval. PostNL N.V. holds approximately 29.8% of the shares of
TNT Express and has committed to supporting the transaction.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's will monitor the regulatory and shareholder approval process
and will assess the impact of the transaction on UPS' credit metrics to
resolve the CreditWatch. Although UPS does not expect the deal to close until
the third quarter of 2012, we may provide indicative ratings before then,
based on an assumption that the transaction goes forward as proposed.
Ratings List
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch
United Parcel Service Inc.
Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+
Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg
Commercial paper A-1+/Watch Neg
United Parcel Service of America Inc.
Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+
Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)