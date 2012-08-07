(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- On July 27, 2012, newly formed Delaware-based Arctic Glacier Holdings, Inc. (Arctic Glacier), an affiliate of Miami-based H.I.G. Capital, acquired substantially all of the assets of Winnipeg, Man.-based packaged ice manufacturer Arctic Glacier Income Fund (the fund) and its subsidiaries. The fund filed for creditor protection in Canada and the U.S. in February 2012.

-- As a result, we are assigning our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Arctic Glacier.

-- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating, and '2' recovery rating, to the company's US$25 million first-lien senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and US$200 million first-lien senior secured term loan due 2018.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Arctic Glacier's performance will meet our expectations in the next year, including maintaining its solid market position and generating positive free cash flow. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to newly formed Delaware-based Arctic Glacier Holdings, Inc. (Arctic Glacier), an affiliate of Miami-based H.I.G. Capital. The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's also assigned its 'B' issue-level rating (one notch above the corporate credit rating on the company), and '2' recovery rating, to Arctic Glacier's US$25 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and US$200 million senior secured term loan due 2018. The recovery rating of '2' indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for creditors in the event of default. Rationale On July 27, 2012, Arctic Glacier closed on its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Winnipeg, Man.-based packaged ice manufacturer Arctic Glacier Income Fund (the fund) and its subsidiaries. Arctic Glacier is a newly formed company created to acquire the above-noted assets with the proceeds from bank and mezzanine debt issuance, as well as an equity injection. The fund filed for creditor protection in Canada and the U.S. in February 2012. The ratings on Arctic Glacier reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We base our business risk assessment on the company's narrow product portfolio, seasonality of demand, and participation in the challenging packaged ice industry, which is highly competitive, commoditized, fragmented, and susceptible to unfavorable weather and economic conditions. Partially offsetting these factors is Arctic Glacier's solid market position in North America as the second-largest player in the fragmented industry. We base our financial risk assessment on the company's aggressive financial policy, including a highly leveraged capital structure. Despite Arctic Glacier's position as the second-largest player in the fragmented North American packaged ice industry, it remains susceptible to performance volatility given its strong reliance on the third calendar quarter for revenue and EBITDA generation. With packaged ice generating the bulk of Arctic Glacier's sales, the business is highly seasonal, making it vulnerable to poor summer weather conditions in any particular year. Still, the company's good geographic footprint in both the U.S. and Canada helps offset unfavorable weather conditions in any particular region, unless weather is poor across several regions, which has happened in the past. Revenue increased 14% (excluding foreign exchange) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2012, compared with the same quarter in 2011, due to higher volume from warmer weather in most markets and better economic conditions. The reported EBITDA loss improved over this period as well, because of higher revenue, which allowed for better absorption of fixed costs. While the company's performance improved in first-quarter 2012, compared with the same period in 2011, it is a relatively unimportant quarter from both a revenue and EBITDA perspective. Therefore, our 2012 base case scenario for Arctic Glacier includes revenue growth in the low single-digit percent area due to increased volume and better pricing, with margin improvement expected because of higher revenue and lower commodity prices. While we expect credit protection measures (adjusted for operating leases) to be weak, they are adequate for the ratings, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of 6x at closing. Arctic Glacier will likely reduce debt in the next year from principal payments and free cash flow. Given our expectation of debt reduction and higher EBITDA from cost savings, we believe credit measures will improve in the medium term. The company's growth strategy will likely include acquisitions. Still, Standard & Poor's does not expect Arctic Glacier to make material debt-financed acquisitions or dividend payments in the medium term. Liquidity We believe Arctic Glacier will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, with sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. We base our view on the following information and assumptions:

-- The company's sources of liquidity are availability under the US$25 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and likely positive free cash flow. We believe Arctic Glacier will generate sufficient cash flow in the next year to support capital expenditures and nominal term loan amortization.

-- The term loan has modest amortization requirements over the term of the loan. The credit agreement includes a cash flow sweep, which is expected to result in higher-than-scheduled amortization of the term loan.

-- We believe that the company will maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion on its leverage and interest coverage covenants. Financial covenants include a maximum total net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.1x, a maximum senior secured net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5x, and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 1.5x (with step-downs and step-ups).

-- We expect Arctic Glacier will have sound relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Arctic Glacier, to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's belief that Arctic Glacier's performance will meet our expectations in the next year, including maintaining its solid market position and generating positive free cash flow. We could raise the ratings if Arctic Glacier demonstrates improvement in its operating performance while strengthening its credit metrics, resulting in leverage remaining below 4.5x on a sustainable basis and good covenant cushion. We could lower the ratings if there is deterioration in the company's operations or negative free cash flow or less than a 15% EBITDA cushion within the financial covenants. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Assigned Arctic Glacier Holdings, Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- Arctic Glacier U.S.A., Inc. US$25 mil. sec revolver B Recovery rating 2 US$200 mil. secured term loan