(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to Lodi Public Financing Authority, California's (the authority) bonds as follows: --$17.9 million 2012 Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds (LRBs) 'AA-'. The bonds will sell via negotiated sale on or about August 14. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: City of Lodi, California (the city): --$21 million (2002 public improvement financing project) certificates of participation (COPs) series 2002 at 'AA-'; --Implied general obligation (GO) rating at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by lease payments from the city to the authority for use of various essential assets. The city has covenanted to budget and appropriate lease payments, subject to abatement, and payments are payable from any source of available funds to the city. The bonds do not include a debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS --GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION: The 'AA' implied GO rating reflects the city's solid financial position, including sound reserve levels, prudent structural spending reductions resulting in anticipated future balanced to surplus operations, recent pension reforms, and a strong board-approved minimum fund balance policy. The rating assumes the city will reach its reserve policy target over the next few years. An inability or unwillingness to make steady progress towards this goal may result in negative rating action. --ADEQUATE LEGAL PROVISIONS: The LRBs' one-notch distinction from the city's implied GO rating reflects the essential nature of the leased assets, overcollateralization, and adequate legal provisions including a covenant to budget and appropriate lease payments, two years of rental interruption insurance, and other standard insurance provisions. --RECENT ECONOMIC STABILIZATION: The city performed materially better than the region during the recession due to growth caps and the area's desirability. Nonetheless, Lodi was hard hit during the recession and has begun showing signs of economic stabilization, including significantly lower home foreclosure rates, home price stabilization, high yet falling unemployment, and the recent addition of major sales tax generators. --MODEST TAX BASE PRESSURES REMAIN: Substantial home price declines in recent years have caused AV to fall for four consecutive years. However, the city's longstanding growth cap limited construction during the housing boom, resulting in greater AV resilience than surrounding communities during the housing-led recession. Further, the most recent AV decline was much smaller than those of the last three years' and outperformed management's budgetary expectations. --SOUND DEBT PROFILE: The city's net debt burden is low, capital needs are manageable, and management has no plans for further debt issuances. However, principal amortizes slowly. CREDIT PROFILE The city of Lodi serves a population of 63,100 in the San Joaquin Valley, located about 34 miles south of Sacramento and 14 miles north of Stockton. The local economy is moderately concentrated in agriculture and food processing, although it also has large employers in the packaging, plastics manufacturing, and service industries. Further, the area's wine region and historic downtown district make the town more desirable as a tourist destination than much of the central valley. LOCAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE SOMEWHAT, BUT IS IMPROVING The City of Lodi implemented a residential growth cap in 1991 that caused subdued local population and housing growth compared to other portions of the Stockton region. As a result, the city's exposure to the housing-led recession was materially more manageable from an economic and revenue perspective than that of nearby communities. Although the local economy has outperformed the region, it nonetheless has struggled as compared to the state. Per capita incomes are at 104% of regional, but just 81% of state-wide levels. May unemployment was high at 11%, but has improved from 12.2% in the prior year. The improvement stems from a robust 4.3% year over year expansion in the employment base, offset somewhat by a 2.8% labor force expansion. By comparison, the county and state unemployment rates are 14.5% and 10.4%, respectively. New city employers include recently built Home Depot and Costco stores, which have resulted in significant sales tax revenue improvements after a dip caused by general recessionary pressures and the loss of auto dealers. Also, Blue Shield, the city's fourth largest employer, recently expanded its regional administrative office, and a $455 million power plant is under construction with 800 related construction jobs over the following two years. TAX BASE TENTATIVELY STABILIZING The city's tax base fell a significant cumulative 9.8% between fiscal years 2010 - 2012, with fiscal 2012 registering a moderate 4.2% loss. The county assessor has announced that fiscal 2013 AV will fall by just .16%, significantly outperforming the budgetary loss estimate of 2%. The improved AV performance likely reflects a degree of house price stabilization seen over the past two years following severe valuation losses from peak levels. Other signs of housing market stabilization include a significant reduction of city foreclosure rates. University Forecast Associates projects substantial home price increases in the Stockton region over the next five years, though Fitch does not assume such outperformance in its credit review. The tax base is well diversified among its top 10 payers, which make up 11.5% of the city's $4.7 billion AV. The top payers are Lodi Memorial Hospital (3.1% of AV, health care), General Mills (2.8%, cereals and food mix processing), and Pacific Coast Producers (1.7%, cannery). Although the tax base is not concentrated in any single entity, the tax and employment bases are exposed to above average concentration within the agricultural sector. PRUDENT MANAGEMENT PRACTISES RESULT IN SOUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS The city's growth cap somewhat mitigated the revenue effects of the housing-led recession, while management prudently enacted expenditure reductions and pension reforms that look to have stabilized financial operations at sound levels. Audited general fund operations in fiscal 2011 resulted in a $1.9 million operating surplus (after transfers), equal to 4.6% of spending, raising the total and unrestricted (committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balances to solid levels of $6.1 million (15.3% of expenditures and transfers out) and $5.8 million (14.4%), respectively. Management had budgeted for nearly break even operations in fiscal 2011 and attributed the positive performance to $600,000 of miscellaneous one-time revenues and savings from vacant positions and service and supply cuts. City management decided to spend the majority of the fiscal 2011 surplus on certain one-time items in fiscal 2012, including a $600,000 reduction of the city's accumulated compensatory time liability, a $650,000 write-off of an uncollectible redevelopment agency receivable, and $640,000 for capital purchases. As a result, management estimates that fiscal 2012 general fund operations produced a $1.6 million deficit that will lower the unreserved fund balance to a still sound $4 million (9.3% of expenditures). Before consideration of these one-time expenditures, general fund operations in fiscal 2012 were structurally balanced. Balance was achieved by successful negotiation of labor concessions valued at $3 million in fiscal 2012. Prior concessions saved $2.3 million and $2.7 million in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, respectively. Concessions consisted of salary reductions and furloughs, while the city has also held a number of positions vacant. Fiscal 2013 operations are budgeted to break e