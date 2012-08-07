(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Dallas, Texas-based long-term acute care hospital operator Cornerstone
Healthcare Group Holding Inc. will issue a new term loan facility.
-- Cornerstone will use proceeds from the term loan to refinance its
existing debt and boost its cash reserves.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Cornerstone, and
our 'B' issue rating to the credit facilities, with a recovery rating of '3'.
-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cornerstone
will continue to seek acquisition opportunities and that weak reimbursement
trends will constrain profitability.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate
credit rating to Dallas, Texas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding Inc.
Our rating outlook on the company is stable.
We also assigned the company's $150 million term loan credit facility due 2015
our issue-level rating of 'B' (the same our 'B' corporate credit rating) with
a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our assessment of Cornerstone's business risk profile as
"vulnerable" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our
criteria. We expect Cornerstone to remain subject to significant reimbursement
risk, particularly from the government, because Medicare provides about
three-quarters of the company's total revenues. While Medicare spending for
long-term acute care hospitals (LTACs) will rise by 1.9% in 2012, we expect
rates to be reduced by a three-year phase-in of a 3.75% budget neutrality
adjustment. We expect Cornerstone to counteract this rate cut by trying to
increase its commercial insurance patient base and pursue higher commercial
insurance contract rates. We expect Cornerstone's total revenue to increase by
about 10% in 2012. We expect small, single-digit increases in both patient
days and rates to drive an estimated 4% organic growth rate supplemented by
about 5% additional beds due to acquisitions. Possible acquisition activity
could drive a revenue increase of over 30% in 2013. We expect Cornerstone's
EBITDA margin at the end of 2012 to be about 20%.
Cornerstone's financial risk profile is "aggressive," reflected in our
estimated debt to EBITDA of about 4.3x in 2012: We expect it to remain at or
above 4x in 2013. We expect a margin decline in 2013 from expected acquisition
activity. We expect Cornerstone to generate about $15 million to $20 million
of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We do not believe there will be any
dividend activity over the next two years, because we expect growth to be the
top priority.
Cornerstone's business risk profile is "vulnerable" because of reimbursement
risk, its narrow focus in one subsector, and a small portfolio that relies on
few facilities for a disproportionally large percentage of its profitability.
Government reimbursement risk is the single most significant key credit factor
defining the vulnerable business risk, because Cornerstone relies on Medicare
for about 75% of total revenues. We also view longer-term risks of the LTAC
sector as a key credit factor because of the lack of clarity about the LTAC
hospital subsector, particularly in the absence of Medicare patient criteria.
Liquidity
Cornerstone's liquidity is adequate for its needs. We expect sources of cash
to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Cornerstone's
liquidity are:
-- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.5x for the next two years; this
could change if unexpected reimbursement or regulatory developments cause pro
forma EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to fall below our expectations.
-- Sources include about $40 million funds from operations in 2013.
-- We expect a cash reserve cushion of at least $30 million to provide
enough liquidity to compensate for Cornerstone's lack of a revolving credit
facility.
-- We expect net sources to be positive even if EBITDA declines 15%.
-- Significant uses include working capital needs on acquisitions and
capital expenditures.
-- We do not expect any significant debt maturities until 2015 when the
new term loan will mature.
Recovery analysis
Our rating on Cornerstone's term loan is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit
rating on Cornerstone) and a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on
Cornerstone, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Cornerstone is stable, reflecting our view that
reimbursement constraints and likely growth investments will result in little,
if any, change in the credit profile in the next 18 months to two years. We
believe Cornerstone will remain focused primarily on LTACs, so the key credit
factors that define our view of its vulnerable business risk profile are
unlikely to change. We also believe modest acquisition activity will keep
leverage at or above 4x. However, if Cornerstone unexpectedly increases
earnings by a very favorable acquisition, or through some highly unlikely
positive change in reimbursement or payor mix that drives the EBITDA margin up
about 300 basis points higher than our estimate, and debt to EBITDA falls
below 4x and funds from operations to debt approaches 20%, we could raise our
rating. We also need to believe Cornerstone is committed to that leverage
level. Conversely, if reimbursement is far weaker than we expect, if there is
some adverse regulatory change, or an unexpected decline in patient volume
that causes its EBITDA margin to fall about 300 basis points, increasing
leverage to about 5x and eliminate discretionary cash flow, we could lower our
rating.
Ratings List
Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding, Inc.
New Rating
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$150 mil term loan bank ln due 2015 B
Recovery Rating 3
