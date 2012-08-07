(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Dallas, Texas-based long-term acute care hospital operator Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding Inc. will issue a new term loan facility.

-- Cornerstone will use proceeds from the term loan to refinance its existing debt and boost its cash reserves.

-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Cornerstone, and our 'B' issue rating to the credit facilities, with a recovery rating of '3'.

-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cornerstone will continue to seek acquisition opportunities and that weak reimbursement trends will constrain profitability. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Dallas, Texas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding Inc. Our rating outlook on the company is stable. We also assigned the company's $150 million term loan credit facility due 2015 our issue-level rating of 'B' (the same our 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect our assessment of Cornerstone's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. We expect Cornerstone to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk, particularly from the government, because Medicare provides about three-quarters of the company's total revenues. While Medicare spending for long-term acute care hospitals (LTACs) will rise by 1.9% in 2012, we expect rates to be reduced by a three-year phase-in of a 3.75% budget neutrality adjustment. We expect Cornerstone to counteract this rate cut by trying to increase its commercial insurance patient base and pursue higher commercial insurance contract rates. We expect Cornerstone's total revenue to increase by about 10% in 2012. We expect small, single-digit increases in both patient days and rates to drive an estimated 4% organic growth rate supplemented by about 5% additional beds due to acquisitions. Possible acquisition activity could drive a revenue increase of over 30% in 2013. We expect Cornerstone's EBITDA margin at the end of 2012 to be about 20%. Cornerstone's financial risk profile is "aggressive," reflected in our estimated debt to EBITDA of about 4.3x in 2012: We expect it to remain at or above 4x in 2013. We expect a margin decline in 2013 from expected acquisition activity. We expect Cornerstone to generate about $15 million to $20 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We do not believe there will be any dividend activity over the next two years, because we expect growth to be the top priority. Cornerstone's business risk profile is "vulnerable" because of reimbursement risk, its narrow focus in one subsector, and a small portfolio that relies on few facilities for a disproportionally large percentage of its profitability. Government reimbursement risk is the single most significant key credit factor defining the vulnerable business risk, because Cornerstone relies on Medicare for about 75% of total revenues. We also view longer-term risks of the LTAC sector as a key credit factor because of the lack of clarity about the LTAC hospital subsector, particularly in the absence of Medicare patient criteria. Liquidity Cornerstone's liquidity is adequate for its needs. We expect sources of cash to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Cornerstone's liquidity are:

-- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.5x for the next two years; this could change if unexpected reimbursement or regulatory developments cause pro forma EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to fall below our expectations.

-- Sources include about $40 million funds from operations in 2013.

-- We expect a cash reserve cushion of at least $30 million to provide enough liquidity to compensate for Cornerstone's lack of a revolving credit facility.

-- We expect net sources to be positive even if EBITDA declines 15%.

-- Significant uses include working capital needs on acquisitions and capital expenditures.

-- We do not expect any significant debt maturities until 2015 when the new term loan will mature. Recovery analysis Our rating on Cornerstone's term loan is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Cornerstone) and a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Cornerstone, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our rating outlook on Cornerstone is stable, reflecting our view that reimbursement constraints and likely growth investments will result in little, if any, change in the credit profile in the next 18 months to two years. We believe Cornerstone will remain focused primarily on LTACs, so the key credit factors that define our view of its vulnerable business risk profile are unlikely to change. We also believe modest acquisition activity will keep leverage at or above 4x. However, if Cornerstone unexpectedly increases earnings by a very favorable acquisition, or through some highly unlikely positive change in reimbursement or payor mix that drives the EBITDA margin up about 300 basis points higher than our estimate, and debt to EBITDA falls below 4x and funds from operations to debt approaches 20%, we could raise our rating. We also need to believe Cornerstone is committed to that leverage level. Conversely, if reimbursement is far weaker than we expect, if there is some adverse regulatory change, or an unexpected decline in patient volume that causes its EBITDA margin to fall about 300 basis points, increasing leverage to about 5x and eliminate discretionary cash flow, we could lower our rating. Related Criteria And Research

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding, Inc. New Rating Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured $150 mil term loan bank ln due 2015 B Recovery Rating 3