Overview
-- Innovation Ventures LLC is issuing $450 million in new debt for
general corporate purposes and has increased the amount of the transaction
from the $400 million it had previously proposed. The uses of net proceeds are
subject to the sole discretion of the chief financial officer.
-- The company has suggested that one-half of these funds will serve to
build a manufacturing plant and support new product development, and that the
remaining half will fund international expansion and acquisitions.
-- We are assigning a 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company and a
'B-' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed
$450 million senior secured notes maturing 2019.
-- Our stable outlook incorporates our view that credit metrics will
remain relatively stable over the next year and that the company will continue
to grow in the nutritional supplements category.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
corporate credit rating to Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Innovation Ventures
LLC. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's $450 million
senior secured notes due 2019. The notes will be issued under Rule 144a with
registration rights. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The company has increased the amount of debt issuance--it had
previously proposed $400 million in new debt.
The company will use one-half of the proceeds to build a manufacturing plant
and support new product development, and the remaining half will fund
international expansion and acquisitions, which are currently unspecified.
Rationale
The ratings on Innovation Ventures reflect our view that it has a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. The company's very aggressive financial
policy and that Innovation Ventures' ownership is highly concentrated with the
founder and CEO constrain our financial risk assessment. Directly and
indirectly he controls a supermajority of the equity capital and has the
primary discretion over financial policy decisions. In these circumstances, we
assess whether there are key individuals capably engaged in risk oversight on
behalf of debtholders who have the authority to question and challenge the
controlling owner. This is critical in cases where the use of the proceeds of
the debt is yet to be decided. Although we do not question the depth and
experience of the management team, we do not see them as a counterbalance to
the CEO's authority and decisionmaking power. In addition, his own importance
to the growth and success of the business, demonstrated since the launch of
Innovation Ventures, constitutes a high level of "key man" risk for investors
in this issuer and its securities.
Management has a history of distributing large dividends to its shareholders,
with more than $225 million paid in each of the past two years. We believe
this trend will continue. The company is able to distribute dividends provided
that the bond covenant calculation for leverage is below 2x.
Although credit metrics are strong for the indicative ratios for a "highly
leveraged" financial descriptor, which includes leverage above 5x, we believe
the company's very aggressive financial policy supports the "highly leveraged"
designation.
Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment considers the company's narrow
product and brand focus, its participation in the fragmented and highly
competitive beverage industry (with a concentration in energy shots), and
limited brand and geographic diversity. It is our opinion that the intrinsic
risks associated with the nutritional supplements industry are related to
product liability, and that negative publicity surrounding the safety of such
products may affect the company's sales volumes, particularly given the fact
that Innovation Ventures only sells one product--energy shots in various
flavors--with a leading market share in the U.S.
The company also faces potential increasing competition from many larger
vitamin, mineral, and health supplement (VMHS) players, and we expect the
company to respond by expanding into other energy drink and nutritional
supplement categories.
We have also factored into our business risk assessment the company's high
degree of key man risk at the management, ownership, and decision rights
levels.
We expect credit measures to remain fairly stable relative to pro forma
metrics. This expectation is based on the following key outcomes of our
forecast:
-- A pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 adjusted leverage ratio in
themid-1x-area;
-- Pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 EBITDA coverage of interest in the
mid- to high-single-digit area; and
-- Pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt in the 30% area.
The assumptions in our forecast for operational performance include:
-- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage area in 2012 and the
20% area in 2013, primarily as a result of volume expansion (versus price). We
expect this to result from growth of the supplement subsector of the VMHS
industry, from increased popularity of caffeinated energy products, and from
the success of the company's sampling program and continued retail
penetration. We believe organic growth in international markets will be modest
over this forecast period. New product launches, in our view, will contribute
moderately to revenue growth.
-- Meaningful EBITDA margin compression from higher spending on
advertising to support new products, marketing against intense competition,
and increasing retail distribution channels.
-- Dividend payouts of more than $150 million annually. Based on the
terms of the offering memorandum, dividend distributions are limited to $100
million through Jan. 1, 2013; however, subsequent to that date, dividend
payouts are unlimited provided that leverage, per the bond covenant
calculation, is below 2x. If leverage is between 2x and 4x, dividend
distributions are subject to a net income builder calculation. In our
forecast, the company's leverage will remain below 2x over the next two years,
and therefore dividend distributions may exceed the recent pattern of
approximately $225 million in each of the past two years.
The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials.
Liquidity
We view Innovation Ventures' liquidity as "adequate" and expect the company's
sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months. Based on our
forecast for 2012, and in accordance with key quantitative measures, relevant
aspects of the company's liquidity include the following observations and
assumptions:
-- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the
next 12 months.
-- We expect sources would exceed uses even with a 20% drop in EBITDA.
-- The existing $60 million revolver will be terminated upon issuance of
the proposed notes. The notes are subject to negative covenants; financial
covenants are not applicable.
-- There are no near-term maturities.
-- Capital spending of approximately $40 million in 2012 and 2013 because
of the construction of a new manufacturing facility; thereafter, we expect
capital expenditures to stabilize at approximately $10 million annually.
-- Dividend activity of at least $150 million annually.
-- We expect the company to generate about $100 million of free cash flow
in 2012 and $80 million in 2013. After the transaction the company will not
have a revolver.
Recovery analysis
Recovery analysis