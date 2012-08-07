(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to U.S. natural gas pipeline company NGPL PipeCo LLC's $700 million senior secured term loan due 2017. The '3' recovery rating indicates that lenders can expect meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs. NGPL used net proceeds to partly fund a tender offer for $1.25 billion of debt maturing in December 2012. Our corporate credit rating on NGPL is 'B+', and the outlook is stable. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on NGPL published on Aug. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect. The full recovery report will be published on RatingsDirect shortly.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 RATING LIST NGPL PipeCo LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating NGPL PipeCo LLC Senior Secured Term Loan Due 2017 B+

