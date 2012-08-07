(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Northern State Power - Minnesota's (NSP-MN) $300 million issuance of 2.15% senior secured notes, Series due Aug. 15, 2022 and an 'A+' rating to NSP-MN's $500 million of 3.40% senior secured notes, Series due Aug. 15, 2042. Proceeds will be used to repay short-term borrowings, to fund the repayment or redemption of outstanding long-term debt including the maturity of $450 million of 8.00% first mortgage bonds due Aug. 28, 2012, and for general corporate purposes including the funding of utility capital expenditures. The notes will rank on parity in right of payment with all existing and future secured debt. The Rating Outlook for NSP-MN is Stable. Stable Outlook: The rating of NSP-MN is supported by the low-risk nature of its regulated utility operations, which deliver consistent cash flow metrics due in large part to balanced regulatory treatment across three state jurisdictions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Financial metrics are consistent with Fitch guidelines for the rating and risk profile, with rating forecasts for EBITDA to interest above 5 times (x) and funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage near 6x through 2013. Earnings headwinds in 2012 include moderate winter weather, slow sales growth and an incremental $24 million property tax increase associated with gas and electric operations in 2012. Fitch considers managing costs and full and timely recovery of capital investment costs as key determinants to maintaining credit quality. Balanced Regulatory Treatment: Recent regulatory developments include rate settlements (electric) issued in each of Minnesota (May 2012), North Dakota (February 2012) and South Dakota (July 2012). Utility rate order features that support credit quality are forward test year periods with interim rates in Minnesota and North Dakota; fuel cost and purchased energy adjustments; and, transmission, environmental and renewable riders. Fitch considers the inclusion of nonfuel rate riders that facilitate timely recovery of capital investment costs as supportive of a stable credit profile during a period of higher capital spending. Authorized ROE levels dropped in the recent rate settlements to 10.37% (from 10.88%) in Minnesota; to 10.4% (from 10.75%) in North Dakota; and to 9.25% (silent in prior decision) in South Dakota. Lower authorized ROE levels reflect a national trend and are consistent with market cost of capital returns in a sustained period of low interest rates. Fitch considers the authorized levels in Minnesota and North Dakota as moderately higher than the current sector median, however South Dakota is below average. Fitch views the inclusion of rate design components to mitigate regulatory lag, as well as forward test year periods, as supportive of a stable credit profile. Fitch anticipates a new rate filing in Minnesota before year-end 2012, and that the utility will continue to work with the commission toward a multi-year rate plan. Sizeable Capital Investment Plan: NSP-MN plans to invest $5.9 billion through 2016. Primary spending drivers are transmission projects to support system reliability, environmental projects and plans for nuclear plant uprates and life extensions. Fitch expects capital funding to be a balance of cash on hand, equity infusions from parent company Xcel Energy, Inc. (Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), and debt capital market financings. Sufficient Liquidity and Moderate Debt Re-financings: Fitch considers NSP-MN to have a liquidity position sufficient relative to utility funding needs, with $491.3 million in borrowing capacity available and $26.55 million cash on hand at June 30, 2012. NSP-MN amended pricing terms and extended the maturity date on its existing four-year $500 million bank credit facility in July 2012. The facility expiration date is extended from March 2015 to July 2017, with an option to extend the expiration for two respective 12-month periods. This recent development largely mitigates concern related to sufficient bank credit availability, and no single bank has extended greater than 8% of the $500 million borrowing capacity. With no debt maturing in 2013, 2014 and 2016, and a manageable $250 million due in 2015, Fitch expects financing activity over the next few years to be driven by capital investment funding needs. Negative Rating Action Trigger: An adverse regulatory order that negatively affects the financial position of the utility. Positive Rating Action Trigger: Execution of a sizeable multi-year capital investment plan and timely recovery of investment costs limit positive rating action at this time. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). 