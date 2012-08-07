(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Graton Economic Development Authority (the Authority) plans to issue a
$350 million senior secured term loan and $450 million in senior secured
notes, which it will primarily use to finance the construction of the Graton
Resort & Casino and repay a portion of existing debt.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to both the
senior secured term loan and the senior secured notes.
-- We are also assigning our preliminary 'B' issuer credit rating to the
Authority.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that despite substantial
debt funding, the property will ramp up steadily to generate sufficient cash
to service the proposed capital structure.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Rohnert Park,
Calif.-based Graton Economic Development Authority (the Authority) its 'B'
preliminary issuer rating. The preliminary rating outlook is stable. The
Authority is a wholly owned unincorporated instrumentality of the Federated
Indians of Graton Rancheria (the Tribe).
At the same time, we assigned the Authority's proposed $350 million senior
secured term loan due 2018 and $450 million in senior secured notes due 2019
our 'B' preliminary issue-level rating (the same as our preliminary issuer
credit rating). The proposed senior secured term loan and senior secured notes
are pari passu. The Authority also intends to raise a $25 million priority
revolving credit facility, which we will not rate. Additionally, pro forma for
the transaction, the Authority will have $75 million outstanding in a
management loan (manager loan), which is held by a subsidiary of Station
Casinos LLC and will be subordinated to the senior secured notes and senior
secured term loan.
We do not assign recovery ratings to Native American debt issues, because
there are sufficient uncertainties surrounding the exercise of creditor rights
against a sovereign nation, including whether the Bankruptcy Code would apply,
whether a U.S. court would ultimately be the appropriate venue to settle such
a matter, and to what extent a creditor would be able to enforce any judgment
against the sovereign nation.
Our preliminary ratings are subject to our review of final documentation.
The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed transaction to:
-- Fund the development and construction of the Graton Resort and Casino
(the casino);
-- Establish an interest reserve to fund debt service during the
construction period and the first several months following the opening of the
casino;
-- Repay $175 million of the outstanding manager loan;
-- Fund ongoing Tribal costs; and
-- Fund transaction fees and expenses.
Rationale
Our preliminary 'B' issuer credit rating on the Authority reflects our
assessment of its business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of its
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria.
Our business risk profile assessment of weak reflects the vulnerability of new
gaming projects to uncertain demand and difficulties managing initial costs,
which can lead to poor profitability during the first several months of
operations, as well as the Authority's reliance on a single asset to meet debt
service needs. These risks are somewhat mitigated by our expectation for the
property to be the highest asset quality in proximity to the San Francisco
market, a somewhat protected market position, and an experienced property
manager in Station. However, although there are approximately 2.1 million
adults within a 60-minute drive of the property, we see some risk in the fact
that the adult population within 30 minutes of the property is approximately
354,000 people.
Our assessment of the Authority's financial risk profile as highly leveraged
reflects a large proposed debt burden and the challenge that new casino
properties often face in ramping up cash flow quickly enough to satisfy fixed
charges. Despite these risks, we are forecasting that the property will
generate excess cash flow to facilitate de-leveraging, beginning in its first
full year, and have EBITDAM (earnings before interest depreciation and
management fees) coverage of interest in the high-1x area at the end of 2014,
reaching the high-2x area at the end of 2016.
We expect the facility, located in Rohnert Park, Calif., approximately 60
minutes from San Francisco, will feature at opening:
-- 3,000 Class III slot machines, 134 table games and 18 poker tables;
-- Four full-service restaurants and nine quick-service offerings in the
Marketplace food court; and
-- 5,700 parking spaces, both surface parking and approximately 1,800
spaces in a five-level garage.
The authority has entered into a guaranteed maximum price contract (GMP) with
its contractors covering 80% of hard construction costs. The GMP, along with a
contingency of 19% of hard costs, largely mitigates the risk of construction
delays and cost overruns, in our view.
Station will manage the casino on behalf of the Tribe through SC Sonoma
Management LLC, a subsidiary created for the purpose of managing the property.
Terms of the management agreement require the payment of a management fee for
seven years after the opening of the casino equal to approximately 24% of net
revenues (as defined by the management agreement; essentially net revenue
minus operating expenses). While the majority of the management fee will be
subordinated to debt service, Station will receive a priority management fee
of $6 million.
The Tribe is a Federally-recognized Native American tribe with 1,300 enrolled
members. Its reservation is approximately 254 contiguous acres, over 60 of
which have been set aside for the Casino. The Tribe is governed by a
seven-member council, with members elected every two years. We expect
distributions from the Authority will fund the vast majority of the tribal
expenditures, as the Tribe has limited sources of other funds.
Performance expectations
We expect net revenue to be in the high $300 million area in 2014, ramping up
to around $440 million in 2016. In our view, the property will likely generate
gaming revenue that is substantially higher than most of its competitors in
the Northern California Region (including both San Francisco and Sacramento),
given its location advantage, size and amenities. We believe our assumptions
are in line when compared with other gaming markets around the U.S., based on
population and income statistics. In addition to taking share from existing
operators in the Northern California Region, we believe the property will
likely spur incremental gaming revenue in the region given its expected
quality and proximity to San Francisco. Additionally, we believe the property
should benefit from Station as the manager, which not only has extensive
experience in local market casinos, but also has experience in the surrounding
markets as it previously managed the Thunder Valley casino near Sacramento,
California.
We forecast EBITDAM margins in the mid-40% range. In our calculation of
EBITDAM, we have subtracted the priority management fee and a priority
distribution to the tribe (a total of $12 million, $6 million to each).
Additionally, we have incorporated a payment to Kenwood Investments No. 2
(Kenwood), a consultant to the Tribe.
Under our performance expectations, we expect EBITDAM coverage of interest in
the high 1x at the end of 2014, reaching the high 2x at the end of 2016. We
expect total debt to EBITDAM slightly below 5x at the end of 2014, improving
to the low 3x at the end of 2016. The expected improvement in credit measures
reflects the