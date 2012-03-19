(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 Overview

-- Brazil-based petrochemical company Braskem's business profile, including its strong market position and adequate feedstock supply, have sustained the ratings despite a challenging Brazilian petrochemicals industry in 2011.

-- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings, on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong liquidity and our expectation that margins will recover with the start-up of capacity expansions. Rating Action On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its global scale ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Brazil-based petrochemical company Braskem S.A. At the same time, we affirmed our Brazilian national scale rating on the company at 'brAAA'. The outlooks remained stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on Braskem reflect the strengths of its business profile, based on its dominant market position, diversified feedstock, and favorable supply contracts. Despite weaker operating performance in 2011, caused by growth deceleration, import competition, and lower thermoplastic resin prices, Braskem maintains strong liquidity. Nonetheless, Braskem is exposed to industry cyclicality, currently worse global market conditions, more-volatile commodity prices, and fluctuating exchange rates. Braskem's business profile is "satisfactory," as our criteria define it. Despite fierce competition from imports, the company benefits from a dominant position in the Brazilian petrochemicals market as the sole local producer of polyethylene and polypropylene, and a leading player in polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Its feedstock contracts with Petrobras, close commercial relationships with its fragmented customer base, and strong distribution capabilities allow Braskem to sell products at adequate margins even under severe competitive pressure. As the leading producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and No. 8 worldwide, Braskem's total capacity amounts to 7.5 million tons distributed in 35 facilities, mainly in Brazil and the U.S. The company's size and diverse client base bring it more resilient performance even under more uncertain market conditions, both domestically and abroad, and more-volatile petrochemical prices. We believe a more-balanced feedstock mix among naphtha and ethane, high flexibility to plan production efficiently at its several plants, economies of scope and scale, and operating synergies will help the company weather these uncertainties and, potentially, a longer market downturn. Braskem's financial profile weakened in 2011 but is still "significant." Although Braskem managed to improve the 2011 operating performance of acquired Quattor S.A. (not rated) by increasing capacity utilization at Quattor's plants, its EBITDA margin decreased to 11% on lower thermoplastic resin prices in the second half of the year. Overall lower capacity utilization because of maintenance shutdowns in Triunfo and Camacari, along with a temporary blackout in Camacari, also affected results. These factors, coupled with negative currency trends in the fourth quarter, caused the company's adjusted total debt to EBITDA to spike to 4.7x, significantly higher than we had expected, by year-end. However, we expect that Braskem will improve its credit metrics on stronger cash flows in 2012, increasing dollar-denominated revenues and therefore profits because the average exchange rate is more favorable. We further expect to see higher capacity utilization and greater volumes from the consolidation of acquired Dow plants in the U.S. and the completion of PVC and butadiene expansion projects in Brazil. By year-end 2012, adjusted total debt to EBITDA will likely decline to 3.8x, which we view as more commensurate with the rating. Liquidity Braskem's liquidity is "strong." In December 2011, the company reported sound cash reserves of Brazilian reais (R$) 3.2 billion, compared with short-term debt of R$1.4 billion. Our opinion reflects several assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources (including cash on hand, discretionary cash flow, and availability under the company's credit facility) exceeding cash uses (including working capital needs, capital expenditures, and short-term debt) by 1.8x in 2012;

-- Liquidity sources continuing to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%;

-- Capital expenditures remaining manageable, even when including investments in greenfield projects in Mexico;

-- Braskem continuing to manage its working capital efficiently, resulting in low financing needs in the intermediate term; and

-- Strong covenant headroom, amounting to 40% of the firm's EBITDA based on net debt ratios in U.S. dollars. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating results will improve as capacity utilization increases and prices, as measured in local currency, recover throughout 2012. We project a decrease in adjusted total debt to EBITDA, to 3.8x in 2012 and to 3.2x in 2013. We could lower the ratings if Braskem's liquidity weakens or its financial profile doesn't improve as we expect, resulting in a sustained adjusted total debt to EBITDA of more than 4.0x and funds from operations to adjusted total debt consistently below 20%. Because the ratings already consider improvements in credit metrics, we believe an upgrade is unlikely in the intermediate term. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Braskem S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- Braskem America Finance Company Braskem Finance Ltd. Braskem International Ltd. Senior Unsecured BBB-

