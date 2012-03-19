(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 19 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 19, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' senior
unsecured debt rating
to American International Group Inc.'s (AIG; A-/Stable/A-2) new issue of $2.0
billion of senior unsecured notes. We expect the senior notes to be issued in
two tranches--$750 million of notes with a three-year maturity and $1.25
billion of notes with a five-year maturity. AIG is issuing this debt to pay
down the last $1.5 billion of the U.S. Treasury's preferred interest in what
is known as the AIA special purpose vehicle (SPV). This will free up the
remaining assets still pledged as collateral for the preferred interest,
specifically AIG's interest in Maiden Lane III (ML III) and $1.6 billion held
in escrow for the potential indemnification of MetLife Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2)
related to its purchase of a former AIG life insurance subsidiary. Absent any
payments to MetLife, these funds are scheduled to be released to AIG by May
2013.
ML III is an SPV set up during the 2008 financial crisis as part of the U.S.
government's financial support for AIG. It holds a large runoff block of
structured securities that a noninsurance subsidiary--AIG Financial Products
(A-/Stable/A-2)--had insured by writing credit default swaps. Rather than post
additional collateral during the crisis, the insured securities were purchased
with the assistance of a loan from the Federal Reserve Bank and placed in ML
III. Cash flows generated by this portfolio are currently being used to repay
this loan, but once this is accomplished the remaining cash flows will go to
AIG subject to certain regulatory and third-party approvals.
Debt and financial leverage at year-end 2011 were about 13% and 20%,
respectively. AIG's fixed charge coverage ratio for 2011 was a relatively low
3.0x, in part reflecting record natural catastrophe losses in 2011 for the
Chartis operations, but we expect it to improve significantly in 2012,
reflecting better anticipated earnings from both its Chartis and SunAmerica
operating units. We don't expect the current issue to materially affect these
leverage and coverage metrics.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
RATINGS LIST
American International Group Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
American International Group Inc.
$2.0 billion Senior Unsecured Notes A-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: John Iten, New York (1) 212-438-1757;
john_iten@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: David M Zuber, New York (1) 212-438-1125;
david_zuber@standardandpoors.com
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)