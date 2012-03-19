(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to American International Group Inc.'s (AIG; A-/Stable/A-2) new issue of $2.0 billion of senior unsecured notes. We expect the senior notes to be issued in two tranches--$750 million of notes with a three-year maturity and $1.25 billion of notes with a five-year maturity. AIG is issuing this debt to pay down the last $1.5 billion of the U.S. Treasury's preferred interest in what is known as the AIA special purpose vehicle (SPV). This will free up the remaining assets still pledged as collateral for the preferred interest, specifically AIG's interest in Maiden Lane III (ML III) and $1.6 billion held in escrow for the potential indemnification of MetLife Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2) related to its purchase of a former AIG life insurance subsidiary. Absent any payments to MetLife, these funds are scheduled to be released to AIG by May 2013. ML III is an SPV set up during the 2008 financial crisis as part of the U.S. government's financial support for AIG. It holds a large runoff block of structured securities that a noninsurance subsidiary--AIG Financial Products (A-/Stable/A-2)--had insured by writing credit default swaps. Rather than post additional collateral during the crisis, the insured securities were purchased with the assistance of a loan from the Federal Reserve Bank and placed in ML III. Cash flows generated by this portfolio are currently being used to repay this loan, but once this is accomplished the remaining cash flows will go to AIG subject to certain regulatory and third-party approvals. Debt and financial leverage at year-end 2011 were about 13% and 20%, respectively. AIG's fixed charge coverage ratio for 2011 was a relatively low 3.0x, in part reflecting record natural catastrophe losses in 2011 for the Chartis operations, but we expect it to improve significantly in 2012, reflecting better anticipated earnings from both its Chartis and SunAmerica operating units. We don't expect the current issue to materially affect these leverage and coverage metrics. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 RATINGS LIST American International Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 New Ratings American International Group Inc. $2.0 billion Senior Unsecured Notes A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: John Iten, New York (1) 212-438-1757;

