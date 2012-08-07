U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge up in week - Freddie Mac
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
Aug 7 Endo Health Solutions Inc (ENDP.O): * Moodys: Endo share repurchase authorization is credit negative * Rpt-moodys: endo share repurchase authorization is credit negative
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several
Feb 23 A force majeure declared by Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA on some shipments of Vasconia crude has been extended to March deliveries, affecting at least seven cargoes of the medium grade, traders said on Thursday.