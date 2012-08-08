(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+/A-1' ratings to New York Liberty Development Corp.'s multimodal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011B-2 (Tower 3) and 2011B-2 (Towers 3-4), and multimodal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-4 (Tower 3) (see list). The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. ('A+/A-1') provides each transaction in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the daily and weekly interest rate reset modes. Therefore, our ratings apply only during these rate modes. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw our ratings. The 'A+' long-term components of our ratings are based on our long-term issuer credit rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1' short-term components of our ratings are based on our short-term issuer credit rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. In view of the series 2011B-2 (Tower 3), 2011B-2 (Towers 3-4), and 2010A-4 (Tower 3) bond structures, changes to our ratings on the daily and weekly rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the transactions' terms. We will maintain ratings on the bonds as long as they are in the daily or weekly rate mode and the LOCs have not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our ratings on the bonds. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of Credit-Supported Debt, July 6, 2009 RATINGS ASSIGNED New York Liberty Development Corp. Series Rating Maturity Amount

date ($) 2011B-2 (Tower 3) A+/A-1 Dec. 1, 2049 1,970,000 2011B-2 (Towers 3-4) A+/A-1 Dec. 1, 2049 180,000 2010A-4 (Tower 3) A+/A-1 Dec. 1, 2050 515,000 (New York Ratings Team)