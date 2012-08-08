(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+/A-1'
ratings to New York Liberty Development Corp.'s multimodal liberty revenue
refunding bonds series 2011B-2 (Tower 3) and 2011B-2 (Towers 3-4), and
multimodal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-4 (Tower 3) (see list).
The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. ('A+/A-1') provides each transaction in the form of
an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, JPMorgan
Chase Bank N.A. fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are
in the daily and weekly interest rate reset modes. Therefore, our ratings
apply only during these rate modes. If the bonds are converted to another rate
mode, we will likely withdraw our ratings.
The 'A+' long-term components of our ratings are based on our long-term issuer
credit rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full and timely payments
of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put
option. The 'A-1' short-term components of our ratings are based on our
short-term issuer credit rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full
and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have
exercised the put option.
In view of the series 2011B-2 (Tower 3), 2011B-2 (Towers 3-4), and 2010A-4
(Tower 3) bond structures, changes to our ratings on the daily and weekly rate
bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC
provider or amendments to the transactions' terms. We will maintain ratings on
the bonds as long as they are in the daily or weekly rate mode and the LOCs
have not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions
changes, we will likely withdraw our ratings on the bonds.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
New York Liberty Development Corp.
Series Rating Maturity Amount
date ($)
2011B-2 (Tower 3) A+/A-1 Dec. 1, 2049 1,970,000
2011B-2 (Towers 3-4) A+/A-1 Dec. 1, 2049 180,000
2010A-4 (Tower 3) A+/A-1 Dec. 1, 2050 515,000
(New York Ratings Team)