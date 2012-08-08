(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned New York City-based satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc.'s proposed issuance of senior notes due 2022 its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Sirius plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing its 13% senior notes due 2013 ($681 million outstanding as of June 30, 2012). The rating on Sirius incorporates our expectation that debt levels will remain relatively stable, but that the company will continue to reduce gross debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and purchase price accounting adjustments) to the mid-3x area by the end of 2012 through EBITDA growth. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting its relative stability, its dependence on U.S. auto sales and consumer discretionary spending for growth, and its longer-term exposure to competition from alternative media. We view Sirius XM's financial risk as "significant" because of recurring periods of capital intensity and the absence of a revolving credit facility for back-up liquidity. The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that a continued recovery in auto sales, together with the January 2012 price increase, should spur growth and maintain credit measures appropriate for the current rating over the next year. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Sirius XM Radio Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Sirius XM Radio Inc. Senior unsecured notes due 2022 BB

