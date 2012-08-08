(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned New
York City-based satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc.'s proposed
issuance of senior notes due 2022 its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery
rating. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectations for meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Sirius plans to use the net
proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing its 13% senior
notes due 2013 ($681 million outstanding as of June 30, 2012).
The rating on Sirius incorporates our expectation that debt levels will remain
relatively stable, but that the company will continue to reduce gross debt to
EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and purchase price accounting
adjustments) to the mid-3x area by the end of 2012 through EBITDA growth. We
assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria),
reflecting its relative stability, its dependence on U.S. auto sales and
consumer discretionary spending for growth, and its longer-term exposure to
competition from alternative media. We view Sirius XM's financial risk as
"significant" because of recurring periods of capital intensity and the
absence of a revolving credit facility for back-up liquidity.
The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that a continued recovery in auto
sales, together with the January 2012 price increase, should spur growth and
maintain credit measures appropriate for the current rating over the next year.
RATINGS LIST
Sirius XM Radio Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
New Ratings
Sirius XM Radio Inc.
Senior unsecured notes due 2022 BB
Recovery Rating 3
