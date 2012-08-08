(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Baxter International Inc.'s (Baxter; NYSE:BAX) senior unsecured notes offering. The notes are being offered in 10- and 30-year maturities and contain standard attributes, including change of control and call provisions. Baxter expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. A full list of BAX's ratings follows at the end of this press release. The ratings reflect the following factors: --Fitch expects BAX will continue to generate stable operating performance in the face of general economic headwinds, owing to its diversity of products, many of which are life sustaining. --Fitch expects BAX will balance the negative effect on cash from the step-up in dividend payments with adjustments to share repurchases in order to maintain its strong financial profile. --Fitch anticipates the increased capital expenditure requirements to construct the Georgia plasma fractionation facility will weigh on free cash flow (FCF) through 2015. --Despite the aforementioned cash deployment plans, Fitch expects the company will generate positive FCF (cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) of at least $400 million annually through 2015. --The company maintains adequate liquidity and market access to fund internal investment, dividends and targeted acquisitions. --Fitch believes BAX will operate with leverage (total debt /operating EBITDA) in the range of 1.3x to 1.5x, which leaves only modest headroom at its current rating. CONTINUED OPERATIONAL STABILITY BAX is generating organic growth in nearly all of its business segments, although foreign exchange effects will likely soften revenue growth during 2012. Despite a challenging economic environment, growth has remained positive partially because most of the company's products are life sustaining. Nevertheless, revenues are modestly sensitive to the macroeconomic environment through reimbursement rates and, to a lesser extent, utilization. Fitch expects that the company's continued progress in commercializing pipeline products will also provide support for longer-term growth and margin stability. STEADY BUT LOWER FCF GENERATION IN INTERMEDIATE TERM Fitch expects that BAX will generate more than $2.8 billion in cash flow from operations during 2012, with continued increases in the longer term. Operational cash flow in 2012 should be sufficient to fund approximately $1 billion-$1.2 billion of capital expenditures, roughly $700 million-$800 million of dividends, and meaningful share repurchases. As highlighted above, the permanent step-up in dividend payments and the expected increase in expansionary capital expenditures during the next three years will weigh on FCF. However, Fitch believes BAX will generate sufficient FCF to fund future operations, targeted acquisitions and share repurchases. ACQUISITIVE POSTURE TO PERSIST Fitch expects targeted acquisitions will remain a core element of Baxter's long-term growth strategy, using cash balances and incremental debt to fund future transactions. Fitch believes the company will focus on platforms that provide enhancements or adjacencies to its existing portfolio. However, it will need to balance its acquisition strategy with adjustment to share repurchases, given the revised level of FCF generation. SIGNIFICANT INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE AND IMPLICATIONS BAX generates roughly 59% of its business internationally, and its geographic mix presents certain issues: --Any adverse changes in tax policy toward international earnings could affect the company's cash flow; --Foreign exchange rate fluctuations can benefit or impede revenues, income and cash flow, despite the company's natural and synthetic hedges; --BAX's relatively smaller exposure to the U.S. market helps to mitigate some of the costs associated with the U.S. healthcare reform legislation passed in 2010. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY AND MANAGEABLE LEVERAGE/DEBT MATURITIES FCF for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2012 was approximately $1.14 billion. At March 31, 2012, cash on hand was $2.27 billion, and BAX had no borrowings on its $1.5 billion credit facility maturing in 2015 and full availability of its $435 million credit facility maturing in 2013. Total debt was roughly $5.21 billion, including approximately $300 million of commercial paper outstanding. Resulting leverage was 1.4x. The company had approximately $213 million of long-term debt maturing in 2012, $300 million in 2013, $350 million in 2014, $860 million in 2015, and $600 million in 2016. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION With debt-to-EBITDA of 1.4x Baxter currently has only modest headroom in the 'A' category. Therefore, Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action for Baxter in the near term. A negative rating action could result from some combination of the following: --Material and lasting deterioration in operations and operational and FCF relative to Fitch's forecasts; --Persistent increase in leverage above 1.6x; --Leveraging acquisitions without the prospect of timely debt/leverage reduction. Fitch rates Baxter as follows: --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A'; --Bank credit facility 'A'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch rates Baxter Holding B.V. as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Short-Term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial Paper 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here (New York Ratings Team)