(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 20 - (Editor's note: In the version of this article published earlier
today, the
details of the revolving credit facility were misstated in the recovery
analysis section. A corrected version follows.)
Overview
-- We are assigning a 'BB-' long-term counterparty credit rating to
U.K.-based finance company, Lowell Group Ltd. (Lowell, the group).
-- We are also assigning a 'BB' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to
the proposed GBP200 million senior term notes issued by Lowell's wholly owned
subsidiary, Lowell Group Financing PLC.
-- The notes have a seven-year maturity, and we understand that the group
will use them to repay existing senior debt and a shareholder loan and to make
an equity distribution.
-- The stable outlook on Lowell reflects our expectation that the group's
underlying performance should continue to improve, and of sustained further
growth in total collections.
Rating Action
On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
long-term counterparty credit rating to U.K.-based finance company, Lowell
Group Ltd. (Lowell). We also assigned a 'BB' issue rating and '2' recovery
rating to the proposed GBP200 million senior term notes issued by Lowell's
wholly owned subsidiary, Lowell Group Financing PLC. The outlook on Lowell is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Lowell reflect the company's concentration in the U.K.
distressed debt purchase market and the operational--including
regulatory--risks inherent in its activities. The ratings also take into
account the increase in leverage in 2012--as measured by its debt to tangible
equity--although we expect this to reduce rapidly. We consider that Lowell's
profitability and cash flow generation have continued to improve over the past
few years. Nevertheless, we consider this track record to be relatively short,
and believe that the current build-up phase of the company's receivables
portfolio constrains net cash flow generation after we deduct acquisition
spend. We view Lowell's leading market position, marked revenue growth
trajectory, focus on in-house recoveries--with little recourse to
litigation--and continued investments in proprietary data mining capabilities
as positive rating factors.
Leeds-based Lowell is the U.K.'s leading purchaser of distressed consumer
debt. It had total assets of about GBP280 million at end-November 2011, and in
excess of 8 million customer accounts. Along with its peers, Lowell is exposed
to material credit risk as it holds highly distressed receivables. Players in
the market may misjudge the quality of the receivables at the time of purchase
and collect less than originally expected, leading to a mispricing risk.
Changes in the economy could also affect collections. Despite the worsening
economy that U.K. households face, Lowell's good track record to date gives us
comfort and we consider that the company's customer data intelligence systems
give it a competitive advantage. The granularity of the portfolio and sector
diversification also help mitigate this risk, in our view.
We consider operational risk to be one of the main risks the company faces.
This is due to the regulatory system in which the company operates, the
importance that vendors attach to the reputation of the potential debt
purchasers, generally higher employee turnover in the industry, and, finally,
the reliance on IT systems as a central part of the company's processes. We
consider that the company has an adequate control framework in place to manage
this risk.
Although U.K. households have been facing a materially worse economy since
2008, collections have increased continuously during the August full-year 2008
to full-year 2011 period, supported by strong growth in the portfolio of
receivables. Pretax profit (excluding noncash coupon payment on the preference
shares) in full-year 2011 was broadly flat year on year, but markedly above
that in previous years. At the same time, EBITDA has followed a strong growth
path over the past four years, reaching in full-year 2011 about GBP85 million
excluding portfolio amortization, and GBP43 million on a reported basis.
Lowell's leverage at end-August 2011, measured as the ratio of gross debt to
tangible equity (including preferred shares), was moderate at 1.4x. Pro forma
figures based on the new financing structure indicate that the ratio will
increase markedly in full-year 2012--after excluding goodwill created upon
ownership change in September 2011--but we expect this to decrease rapidly to
closer to 3x by 2014 based on our expectation of earnings retention. Our view
is also supported by the expected absence of dividend payments in the coming
years to support business growth. Strong EBITDA generation results in adequate
EBITDA-to-interest expenses and debt-to-EBITDA ratios.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the GBP200 million senior secured second-lien term notes is
'BB' (one notch above the counterparty credit rating on Lowell). The recovery
rating is '2', indicating an expectation of recovery of principal in a 70%-90%
range in the event of a payment default.
The notes are issued by Lowell Group Financing PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Lowell Group Ltd., and they are guaranteed by the latter and all the
latter's material subsidiaries. Under the new financing structure, external
debt consists of the GBP200 million notes and a super senior GBP40 million
committed revolving credit facility (RCF). The notes will be secured by a
second-lien on all the shares of the parent and its existing subsidiaries and
substantially all of their assets. (For the complete recovery analysis, see
Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published shortly.)
Outlook
The stable outlook on Lowell reflects our expectation that the group's
underlying performance should continue to improve, and of sustained further
growth in total collections.
We could lower the ratings on Lowell if debt to tangible equity failed to
decrease in the next two years closer toward 3x, or if we see evidence of a
failure in its control framework, adverse changes in the regulatory
environment, or material worsening in collections against management's
expectations.
Conversely, a lengthening of the company's financial track record, material
reduction in the company's leverage, or successful diversification into new
segments could, over time, lead to a positive rating action, although we
consider the upward potential to be limited at present.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
-- Lowell Group Ltd., March 20, 2012
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Lowell Group Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Lowell Group Financing PLC
Senior Secured
GBP200 million proposed issue due 2019 BB
Recovery Rating 2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)