Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has published its updated Corporate Rating Methodology, which now also incorporates Fitch's updated criteria for Short-term ratings and for the notching relationship between parents and subsidiaries (in both local and foreign currency) in one document. At the same time, the previously published criteria for leveraged European "opco-propco" structures is being withdrawn, as no public ratings are currently assigned to entities previously covered under this criteria. There have been no material changes to any of the updated criteria since their last republication in August 2011, and no criteria-related rating changes are expected. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)