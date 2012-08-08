(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Cincinnati-based diversified telecommunications operator Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBI; B/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the company's filing of a Form S-11 regarding its intention to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of CyrusOne, its data center operations. The proposed offering amount is $300 million, and we expect that CBI will retain majority ownership of the operating partnership formed under CyrusOne's new organizational structure. We expect CBI to use a portion of IPO proceeds, along with a debt offering at CyrusOne, to pay down existing debt at CBI. Over time, as CBI reduces its ownership in CyrusOne through potential subsequent share sales, it expects to ultimately reduce debt to EBITDA at CBI to the 2x to 3x range. This compares with about 5.1x on a reported basis as of June 30, 2012, and 5.5x including our adjustments for operating leases and postretirement liabilities. However, initially we would expect leverage at CBI to remain relatively flat after the partial IPO due to the modest offering size. At minimum, the company will need to repay roughly $400 million of debt at CBI to remain in compliance with its 4x senior leverage covenants in the existing indentures, permitting the separation of the data center business. As stated in our bulletin on May 9, 2012, the data center business has the highest growth prospects for the company. We assume the remaining wireline business will continue facing secular pressure and access-line losses, and that the wireless business will be under considerable competitive threats from larger national carriers. Accordingly, we would likely view the business risk profile of CBI, excluding the data center operations, as marginally weaker. As a result, although we expect leverage to come down at CBI over time with subsequent CyrusOne share offerings, we would likely require tighter financial risk parameters to maintain the current 'B' rating, limiting a possible upgrade. (New York Ratings Team)