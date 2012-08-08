(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's believes there will be more pressure for U.S. footwear companies to capitalize on popular merchandise trends this year, according to a report titled "Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will U.S. Footwear Companies Fare In The Continuing Slow-Growth Economy?" published earlier today on RatingsDirect. "We expect slow economic expansion in the U.S. in 2012, with weak employment and consumer spending rates that continue to limit both the mall and off-mall traffic that propels footwear sales," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Diya Iyer. Online sales should remain a silver lining. "We expect online sales to continue to rise at high-single-digit to mid-teen rates for footwear companies this year," Ms. Iyer commented further. Consolidation could also have rating implications for these companies. In the article, Standard & Poor's answers some of the most frequently asked questions it has received from investors about the industry. These questions include:

-- What are your expectations for rating changes in the footwear industry in the coming year?

-- What key trends will shape the credit quality of U.S. footwear companies over the next year?

-- What is Standard & Poor's forecast for the economy and the consumer in 2012, and how will it affect the footwear industry?

-- What are the biggest growth opportunities for footwear companies?