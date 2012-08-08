BRIEF-AURCANA ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 10 MLN UNITS
* WILL UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30CDN PER UNIT
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Wheeling, Illinois hereAug 8 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Wheeling, IL. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (New York Ratings Team)
* Samson Resources confirms global settlement joint plan of reorganization and moves toward emergence from Chapter 11
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.