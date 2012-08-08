(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's ('A'/Negative/'F1') covered bonds secured by pool I at 'AAA'. The rating is based on Danske Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 22.3 %, the combination of which enables the I covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis, provided that the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds is sufficient to sustain the corresponding stress scenario. The OC supporting a 'AA+' rating on a PD basis was increased to 15.8% from 14.9% due to increased refinancing assumptions and higher credit risk of the cover pool. The supporting OC is below the lowest OC observed of the past 12 months of 20.03%. The 15.8% supporting OC also provides for more than 51% recoveries on the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario, which allows for a one-notch uplift above the rating on a PD basis to 'AAA'. The D-Factor assigned to the category I covered bonds reflects the strength of the asset segregation under Danish legislation, taking into account residual set-off and claw back risks; the feasibility of the transition to an alternative cover pool manager; and the strength of the regulatory framework. The liquidity component of the D-Factor is driven by Fitch's view of the likelihood of the portfolio being liquidated within the 12 months extendible maturity in a stressed environment and the issuer's commitment to include liquid assets in the cover pool covering three months of interest payments on the covered bonds if it is rated below 'A'. The D-Factor also reflects the complexity that derivatives add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after issuer insolvency as the agency believes that internal derivative counterparties, even if subject to replacement provisions, leave covered bond investors more vulnerable to an issuer default compared to programmes with external derivative counterparties. Furthermore, the D-Factor incorporates Fitch's assessment of the liquidity strain potentially caused to the programme by swap termination payments due to a defaulted swap counterparty which would be payable pari-passu to the covered bonds.. As of May 2012, the cover pool amounted to DKK103.7bn equivalent (EUR13.9bn) and consisted of 117,463 residential mortgage loans secured by properties located in Norway (49.8%) and Sweden (50.2%). The cover pool is three years seasoned with a current loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 61.5%. About 79% of the loans are secured by owner-occupied properties and the remaining 21% by shares in housing cooperatives. The expected loss on the asset portfolio is 6.8% in a 'AAA' rating scenario. Fitch compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. Maturity mismatches are assumed to be bridged through a portfolio sale occurring at a discounted sale price. The weighted average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool is 21.6 years, compared to the WAL of 6.2 years for the covered bonds. The assets are fixed and floating rate, SEK and NOK-denominated, whereas the bonds have been issued in EUR, CHF, DKK, SEK and NOK at a fixed rate and variable rate. Interest rate and currency risks are hedged via swaps with Danske Bank. The mark-to-market of the swaps was in favour of the swap provider and amounts to DKK2.1bn as of June 2012. All else being equal, the rating of Danske's I covered bonds could be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least 'A-'. Fitch has proposed enhancements to its covered bonds rating criteria (see: 'Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to Covered Bonds Criteria to Increase Transparency' dated 16 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Although this is not expected to impact the rating of the covered bonds, it could impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA'. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012; 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria (New York Ratings Team)