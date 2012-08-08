BRIEF-AURCANA ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 10 MLN UNITS
* WILL UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30CDN PER UNIT
Aug 8 Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG.N): * Moodys rates Leggett & platts $300 million notes baa1; outlook is stable * Rpt-moodys rates leggett & platts $300 million notes baa1; outlook is
stable
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.
* ALTAGAS- SIZE OF OFFERING HAS BEEN INCREASED TO 12 MILLION SHARES AT A PRICE OF $25 PER SERIES K PREFERRED SHARE FOR AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $300 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: