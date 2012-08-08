US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops $20 trillion as Wall St eyes Trump tax cuts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 8 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Jul 26, 2012, press release (Fitch to Maintain 'A+/F1', Neg Watch, on NY Liberty Dev Corp Rev Ref Bonds (World Trade Center-3-4)), is effective today (Aug 8, 2012). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds (New York Ratings Team)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A gauge of global equity markets advanced on Monday and bond yields rose, buoyed by a reemergence of assets likely to benefit from reflationary policies that are expected to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feb 13 The California Public Employees' Retirement System announced on Monday that it had a lower return of about $900 million since September, when the fund reduced risk from the portfolio by selling some equities.