(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating to Essex Portfolio L.P.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 (see list). The offering is Essex's first in the public debt markets. The company indicated it will use proceeds from the offering to refinance existing senior unsecured indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, which could include repayment of outstanding borrowings under the unsecured credit agreement. In May 2012, the company amended its $425 million unsecured revolving credit facility by increasing the borrowing capacity to $500 million. The company also has a $25 million working capital unsecured line of credit. As of June 30, 2012, the combined outstanding balance under the company's credit lines was $257 million. Palo Alto, California-based Essex is a multifamily REIT with a portfolio of approximately $4.7 billion in undepreciated real estate assets. The company's properties are geographically concentrated in West Coast markets, with close to 83% of same-store net operating income (NOI) generated in California (34% in northern California and 48% in southern California) and the remainder derived from the Seattle-metro area. As of June 30, 2012, the company had ownership interests in 160 apartment communities comprising 33,015 units. The stable outlook on Essex's corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that the company will continue generating favorable operating results as it maintains high occupancy levels and grows NOI through rental rate increases and lease-ups of properties in stabilization. We would consider lowering the corporate credit rating by one notch if the company pursues leveraged, low-yielding acquisitions or if development starts become overly aggressive such that fixed-charge coverage drops below 2.0x for a sustained period. While less likely in the near future, we would consider upgrading the company by one notch if it successfully unencumbers the majority of its asset base and grows fixed-charge coverage to the high 2x area. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 RATING LIST Essex Property Trust Inc. Corporate credit BBB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Essex Portfolio L.P. $250 mil. senior unsecured notes BBB