Aug 8 - Overview

-- U.S. data and analytics provider Verisk Analytics has entered into an agreement to acquire Argus Information and Advisory Services LLC for a total purchase price of $425 million, $400 million of which will be funded through revolver borrowings.

-- We are revising our outlook on the company to stable, as last 12 months ended June 30, 2012 pro forma leverage will increase to about 2.7x at close and this is the company's second major acquisition in the past three months.

-- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects the company's leadership position in its core insurance markets, large recurring revenue base, and continued strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth in the face of challenging end market conditions. Rating Action On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Jersey City, N.J.-based Verisk Analytics Inc. to stable from positive. We also affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook revision to stable is based on the higher pro forma leverage following the Argus acquisition, which we expect to be high over the intermediate term given the company's historical use of free cash flow for share repurchases and acquisitions. We currently see Verisk's growth and shareholder return strategies as likely to limit near-term credit improvement. Rationale The ratings reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile, which encompasses its leading market share for data and analytics tools for the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry and a large recurring revenue base with high customer retention, and its "intermediate" financial risk profile, illustrated by robust cash flow characteristics. An acquisitive growth and diversification strategy, significant share repurchases, and limited geographic diversity are partly offsetting ratings considerations. Standard & Poor's base-case ratings assumptions include: a revenue growth rate above 10% in the intermediate term, with acquisitions supplementing organic growth; adjusted EBITDA margins continuing to migrate down toward the mid-40% range over the intermediate term, as the Decision Analytics segment grows; and leverage, pro forma for the Argus acquisition, falling to only about 2.3x over the next 18 months from the June 30, 2012 period. Verisk provides data and risk solutions primarily to U.S. companies under two distinct business segments, Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. In the Risk Assessment segment, the company provides products, chiefly through its ISO brand, to help P&C insurers select and price risk and write policies. The Decision Analytics segment provides tools that help organizations in the P&C insurance, mortgage, and health care industries identify and detect fraud, and models that help insurers and health care constituents predict and quantify costs. Revenues for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, rose 17% year over year, 7.6% of which was organic. Good organic growth continued in the first and second quarters of 2012, with revenue up 7.7% and 6.4% year over year, respectively. Organic revenue growth for the Risk Assessment was 5.2% and 4.9%, respectively, and for the Decision Analytics division was 9.6% and 9.1%, respectively, for these periods, despite ongoing declines in mortgage-related revenues. Acquisitions have materially supplemented this growth. We expect acquisitions to remain a vital part of the company's growth strategy in the future. In April 2012, the company announced its MediConnect Global acquisition, for almost $350 million, followed by its largest acquisition, Argus (a provider of detailed consumer credit and debit card data studies and analytics tools primarily to financial institutions and regulators). Prior to this year, Verisk made about $150 million of acquisitions on average per year. Verisk has generally pursued acquisitions to add verticals or expand the Decision Analytics data sets/products, supplementing its mature P&C business, where growth is largely tied to annual price increases and premium levels. Although the company has been able to leverage certain analytical methods and databases in the transition away from its P&C core, it has entered more fragmented, developing fields, where it does not possess the leading position or the breadth and depth of data that it enjoys through ISO. Moreover, a meaningful portion of revenues in the Decision Analytics segment is transaction-based, and thus potentially more variable than in Risk Assessment. However, the company benefits from a highly recurring revenue base across both segments, deriving 66% of overall revenues from subscription-based and long-term contracts. Verisk also has customer retention rates above 95% and limited customer concentration. Revenue diversity outside the U.S. is weak though. The last 12 months ended June 30, 2012 adjusted EBITDA margin was about 48%, down about 50 basis points (bps) year over year. The slight margin degradation was a result of acquisition-related expenses and higher growth of the Decision Analytics segment, which contains lower-margin products. We believe that adjusted margins will gradually decline to the mid-40% area as Decision Analytics continues to increase its share of overall revenues. The company's cost structure is relatively controllable, though, since the largest costs are personnel expenses. Verisk receives the majority of its data at minimal or no cost from external sources. We believe that there is limited risk to loss of access to data, as customers benefit from providing it and the data agreements are short term and not exclusive. Standard & Poor's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases, pension, and OPEBs) at the close of the MediConnect transaction was about 2.35x. We calculate that pro forma leverage post the close of the Argus acquisition will be about 2.7x. Despite the company's healthy cash flow generation, we believe that it will continue to pursue acquisitions and share repurchases over debt reduction. The company repurchased about $382 million of shares in 2011 and about $410 million in 2010. In January 2012, its board authorized a $300 million share repurchase program, and the company has purchased over $100 million of shares year to date. We believe that leverage will drop to the 2.3x area by the end of 2013, primarily through EBITDA growth. Liquidity We believe that Verisk has "adequate" liquidity. Pro forma for the Argus transaction, cash will drop to about $70 million and availability under its $725 million revolver will only be about $200 million. We expect the company to generate over $350 million in free operating cash flow (FOCF), given low working capital needs and annual capital expenditures of about $80 million, but we believe most of this cash will be devoted to acquisitions and share repurchases. Even so, we expect that the company's cash sources will still exceed uses by over 1.3x over the next 12-24 months. Verisk is required to adhere to two financial maintenance covenants under its revolving credit agreement: a 3.25x consolidated funded debt leverage ratio and a 3x consolidated interest coverage ratio. The company's master shelf agreements also have leverage and interest coverage ratios of 3x. The company has more than adequate headroom under these covenants and has no significant near-term maturities--about $180 million of its private placement notes come due in 2013 and $170 million in 2015. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting