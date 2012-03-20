NEW YORK, March 20 (The following statement was
March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zuercher
Kantonalbank's (ZKB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AAA', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+',
Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The affirmation of ZKB's
IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflects the
explicit guarantee provided to the bank under a specific
cantonal legislation (ZKB Law) by its sole owner, the Canton of
Zurich ('AAA'/Stable).
Given ZKB's importance to the canton and the potential
repercussion for the financial sector in Zurich, Fitch considers
it extremely likely that the canton would support the bank in a
timely manner, if necessary.
Any changes in the ratings of the Canton of Zurich would
affect ZKB's support-driven ratings. Should the Swiss
authorities choose to eliminate cantonal banks' liability
guarantees, then this would also put downward pressure on the
bank's ratings. However, Fitch does not expect this to
materialise in the medium-term and in the unlikely event that it
did, Switzerland's multi-tiered political system would, in the
agency's view, hinder its quick implementation.
The affirmation of ZKB's VR reflects the bank's moderate
risk profile, sound asset quality, ample liquidity and a healthy
funding structure. It also takes into account the bank's high
exposure to Zurich's housing market. ZKB's VR is sensitive to a
downturn in the real estate market in Switzerland, in particular
in Zurich. Further downward pressures on ZKB's VR could arise if
a rise in interest rates or the deterioration of the eurozone
crisis should result in higher default rates of export-oriented
SMEs and corporates.
ZKB's operating profitability benefitted from its well
diversified revenue base and a healthy growth in lending
activities during 2011. Operating performance remained
relatively stable year on year despite a growing cost base amid
an increasingly demanding regulatory operating environment.
However, Fitch believes that ZKB has limited scope for
additional cost optimisation and will be challenged to further
meaningfully diversify revenues in the short-term without taking
on any additional risks.
Although ZKB's private banking client base is largely
on-shore, it does have a certain number of off-shore clients,
including US clients. ZKB is amongst 11 Swiss-domiciled banks
under investigation by US authorities for allegedly helping US
nationals to evade taxes through off-shore accounts. While US
client assets are according to the bank limited, the outcome of
the investigation is in Fitch's view uncertain and could
potentially have a meaningful negative impact for ZKB.
ZKB's moderate risk profile is largely driven by the credit
risk in its sizeable residential loan book and market risk from
structural interest rate risk and trading activities. All risks
are subject to frequent monitoring and a high level of
collateralisation of the bank's loan book somewhat mitigates its
exposure to credit risk.
The bank's solid franchise provides the bank with access to
customer funding, which supports the bank's sound funding and
liquidity profile.
The revised stricter minimum capital requirements for Swiss
banks mean that although ZKB's capitalisation compares well
internationally, it falls short of the new regulatory
requirements. Fitch acknowledges that the bank intends to use a
mix of capital strengthening measures. One such measure was the
issuance of new-style Tier 1 buffer capital notes in early 2012.
ZKB is the third-largest Swiss bank and the largest
cantonal bank by total assets. It is also a leading 'universal'
bank in the Canton of Zurich. ZKB's operations are restricted
largely to the region in and around Zurich due to its public
mission and legal form, where it benefits from a strong position
in SME and particularly mortgage lending. The bank's strategy
focuses on complementing its core activities with private
banking and asset management activities.