(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to Alon USA Energy Inc.'s proposed $700 million term loan due 2018. We assigned a '2' recovery rating to this debt, indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in a payment default. The 'B+' issue rating incorporates our expectation that the company will use the proceeds from the proposed loan to repay approximately $425 million outstanding under its existing term loan and to retire approximately $216.5 million outstanding of the Alon Refining Krotz Springs Inc. 13.5% senior secured notes due 2014. We expect to withdraw our existing ratings on these issues upon successful completion of the above transactions. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Alon USA Energy Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) The rating on Dallas-based Alon USA Energy Inc. reflects its "vulnerable" business risk (as our criteria define the term) and its challenges as a relatively small, independent oil refining and marketing company, with limited diversity and a high degree of financial and operating leverage. The ratings also reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive refining industry that has cyclical profitability and high fixed-cost requirements for refinery equipment and compliance with environmental regulations. The ratings also incorporate its parent Alon Israel Oil Inc.'s support for Alon USA Energy Inc. Standard & Poor's takes a consolidated approach to Alon USA Energy Inc.'s analysis and includes results from the Krotz Springs refinery. We view the refining industry as extremely volatile, due to the supply-demand economics of both crude supply and product demand, which can cause large fluctuations in industry profitability within short periods of time. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our summary analysis on Alon USA Energy Inc. , published Feb. 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

RATINGS LIST Alon USA Energy Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- New Rating Proposed $700 mil term loan due 2018 B+

Recovery rating 2

