RPT-Ratings for 2017 Grammys up slightly from last year
Feb 13 CBS Corp's airing of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards drew 26.05 million viewers on Sunday night, up 4 percent from last year, according to Nielsen data.
Aug 8 Mediacom Broadband: * Moodys assigns ba3 to mediacom broadband term loan
PARIS, Feb 13 Journalists in France are increasingly coming under "violent attacks" from political officials during the closely-fought presidential race, media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Monday.
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.