Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings downgrades one class and revises the Outlook of three
classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2003-C3 commercial
pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
The downgrade is the result of increased certainty of losses on the loan in
special servicing. The affirmations are a result of continued overall stable
performance of the pool as well as increased credit enhancement due to
amortization.
Fitch modeled losses of 3.42% for the remaining pool; expected losses as a
percentage of the original pool balance are at 5.87%, including losses already
incurred to date (3.94%). Fitch has designated 11 loans (14.2%) as Fitch Loans
of Concern, which includes one specially serviced loan (2.02%).
As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has been reduced by approximately 43.6% to $529 million from $937.3 million at
issuance. Cumulative outstanding interest shortfalls total $1.7 million and
affect classes L through P. Currently, 21 loans (29.1% of the pool) have
defeased.
The largest contributor to modeled losses, is secured by a 228,755 square foot
(sf) industrial site consisting of seven single story buildings (2% of the
pool). The loan was transferred to the special servicer in June 2011 due to
payment default. The complex is 59% leased with two major tenant leases,
comprising 30% of the leased space, expiring in the next two years. The special
servicer is in active negotiations with the borrower and monitoring leasing
activities as it evaluates workout options.
The second-largest contributor to modeled losses is 108,738 sf office building
located in San Diego, CA (1.4%). As of year-end 2011, the building's occupancy
was 56%. The sponsor has been actively marketing the space and is in active
renewal negotiations with a number of tenants. The economic outlook in the area
has improved and the building has experienced increased prospective tenant
interest in their available space.
Fitch downgrades the following classes and updates the recovery estimates:
--$9.3 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE55% %.
Fitch affirms, revises Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates to the following
classes:
--$477.8 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$36.3 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12.8 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$25.7 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable from Positive;
--$12.8 million class E at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable from Positive;
--$10.5 million class F at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable from Positive;
--$12.8 million class G at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12.8 million class H at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$22.2 million class J at 'CCCsf'; RE100%;
--$7 million class L at 'Dsf'; RE0%;
--$0.6 million class M at 'Dsf'; RE0%;
--$0.0 million class N at 'Dsf'; RE0%;
--$0.0 million class O at 'Dsf'; RE0%.
Classes A-1 and IO-II have repaid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. The
class IO-I notes were previously withdrawn.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).
