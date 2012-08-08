(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following Hinsdale
Village, IL (the village) unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds:
--$5 million general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2012A.
The bonds are expected to sell via competition on Aug. 14. Proceeds will finance
various infrastructure projects, including roads, sidewalks, water and sewer
line extensions, water distribution facilities, and storm water drainage and
retention.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings at 'AAA':
--$915,000 ULTGO shared state income tax bonds, series 2003;
--$2,810,000 ULTGO library fund tax bonds, series 2006;
--$3,330,000 ULTGO waterworks & sewer bonds, series 2008C;
--$2,120,000 LTGO bonds, series 2009.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The 2012A bonds are secured by taxes imposed by the State of Illinois (the
state) pursuant to the Use Tax Act, the Service Use Tax Act, the Service
Occupation Tax Act, the Retailer's Occupation Tax Act, the Non-Home Rule
Municipal Retailers' Occupation Tax Act and the Non-Home Rule Municipal Service
Occupation Tax Act; and by a pledge of ad valorem taxes levied against all
taxable property within the village without limitation as to rate or amount.
The 2003, 2006 and 2008C series are secured by various village revenues with the
ultimate security derived from a pledge of ad valorem taxes without limitation
as to rate or amount.
The 2009 bonds are secured by ad valorem taxes without limitation as to rate.
The amount of taxes that may be extended to pay the bonds is limited by the
property tax extension limitation law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RATING REFLECTS ULTGO PLEDGE: Fitch recognizes the strength and strong coverage
provided by the primary pledged revenues; however, the 'AAA' rating for the
current issue is based upon the village's ultimate ULTGO pledge.
LTGO AND ULTGO RATINGS ON PAR: Highest quality ratings for both limited and
unlimited tax bonds are supported by the village's superior socioeconomic
profile, moderate long-term obligations and favorable financial position. The
LTGO and ULTGO ratings are on par, as a result of the village's ample financial
flexibility.
FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: General fund reserves have grown in each of the last
three audited fiscal years, reaching a solid 23% on an unrestricted basis in
fiscal 2011. Those reserves, in concert with the village's conservative and
proactive approach to fiscal management, afford considerable financial
flexibility.
SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: The village is centrally located within the
Chicago metropolitan area and has an affluent and highly skilled labor force
contributing to a stable local economy. Resident wealth levels are well above
average.
MODERATE CAPITAL NEEDS: The village is two years into a 15-year, $86 million
infrastructure improvement plan, the majority of which will be funded on a
pay-go basis. Fitch expects debt levels to remain moderate when measured against
the substantial tax base.
CREDIT PROFILE
SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE
Hinsdale is a wealthy suburb whose desirable location within the Chicago
metropolitan area attracts affluent and highly skilled residents. Per capita
income levels are very high at 278% of the state and 292% of national averages
and 75% of residents have achieved higher education. Market value per capita is
substantial at $344,000.
Unemployment numbers for the village are unavailable; however, DuPage County
reported 7.1% unemployment in May 2012, lower than the state rate of 8.4% and
the national rate of 7.9% for the same month. The county's May 2012 unemployment
rate was more than a percentage point lower than the rate in May 2011, as
employment growth has outpaced labor force expansion.
FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Solid reserves, careful expenditure controls, a diverse revenue stream and the
inclusion of significant discretionary expenditure items yield considerable
financial flexibility. Conservative budgeting on both the revenue and
expenditure sides contributed to general fund operating surpluses (after
transfers) in the past three audited fiscal years, culminating in a year-end
fiscal 2011 unreserved general fund balance of 23.3% of spending.
Unaudited fiscal 2012 results show another general fund operating surplus of
$2.8 million, equivalent to 17.8% of spending. Officials report approximately $2
million of this will be transferred out for debt service and pay-go capital;
$400,000 of the remainder will be set aside within the general fund, as a
non-infrastructure, capital equipment reserve. The fiscal 2013 budget includes a
$251,000 appropriation of general fund balance (as a transfer from the capital
reserve) to offset departmental capital expenses. Fitch views favorably the
inclusion of a significant amount of pay-capital in the budget, including $1.26
million for departmental capital and $1.3 million for infrastructure capital.
The village's diversified revenue base including property taxes, sales taxes,
state income taxes and utility taxes, and beginning in 2011 a voted 1% non-home
rule sales tax, has provided stability during the recent economic recession.
Taxable valuation declined by 5% in fiscal 2011, the first such decline recorded
during the downturn. Further moderate declines are probable, but Fitch expects
the effect to be manageable, given the diversity of the revenue stream.
Recent expenditure control measures have included outsourcing of police and fire
dispatch, execution of a mutual aid agreement for fire services, and salary and
wage freezes for all non-union and police employees. Headcount has dropped by 25
full-time positions, or 23%, since 2008. The village is exploring the
possibility of merging its police force with a neighboring municipality, which
would yield further operational savings estimated at $500,000 annually.
MODERATE LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS
The village plans to dedicate $5 million-$6 million annually, on a pay-go basis,
toward the 15 year, $86 million infrastructure improvement plan. Plans for the
debt-funded portion include the current issue, a $5 million general obligation
borrowing in 2014, and a $1.5 million special assessment borrowing. Direct debt
levels are modest, but considerable overlapping borrowing results in the
moderate 2.1% debt burden. Principle amortization is rapid with 70% of debt
scheduled for retirement within 10 years.
The village contributes to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF), a
defined benefit agent multiple employer retirement system as well as two defined
benefit single employer plans for police and fire sworn personnel. The village
has made its full annually required contribution for all three plans, with extra
payments to the single employer plans made in 2010 and reportedly in 2012.
The IMRF plan has the weakest funding status of the three plans, with a funded
ratio of 37.1% when adjusted by Fitch to reflect a 7% investment return
assumption. The fire plan is 64.3% funded (Fitch-adjusted) and the police plan
is 75.2% funded (Fitch-adjusted). Annual pension costs for the village are
moderate but manageable at almost 16% of general fund expenditures. Other post
employment benefits are also being provided through the three plans on a pay as
you go basis and the unfunded actuarial liability is minimal.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, National As