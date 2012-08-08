(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on 18 tranches from four U.S. structured
finance-backed CDO transactions.
-- We raised our rating on one tranche from one U.S. structured finance
CDO transaction.
-- We affirmed our ratings on 30 tranches from 15 U.S. structured finance
CDO transactions. At the same time, we removed 15 of these affirmed ratings
from CreditWatch negative.
-- The rating actions reflect our updated criteria for rating CDOs backed
by pools of structured finance securities transactions.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its ratings on 18 tranches from four U.S. collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) transactions backed by pools of structured finance (SF)
securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The downgraded tranches have a
total issuance amount of $1.40 billion. At the same time, we raised our rating
on one tranche from one transaction and affirmed our ratings on 30 tranches
from 15 transactions. In addition, we removed 15 of these affirmed ratings
from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).
Today's rating actions reflect the application of our updated criteria for
ratings CDOs backed predominantly by pools of SF securities (see related
criteria and research section) The updated criteria include changes to the
parameters used for SF securities within our CDO Evaluator credit model,
including an increase in the assumptions used for default probability,
correlation, and industry classification. Additionally, the criteria updates
our assumptions on SF assets, including lower recovery rate parameters,
different maturity assumptions, and the addition of supplemental stress tests
(the largest obligor and the largest industry default tests) and additional
default patterns.
In addition to the application of the updated criteria, our rating actions
reflect general credit deterioration in the portfolio backing the affected
notes. Some of the SF CDO transactions' underlying credit quality has
deteriorated, as evidenced by the increased levels of defaulted and 'CCC'
rated obligations that the transactions hold in their portfolios from the time
of our last review.
We upgraded the class A-1 note from ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd. primarily due to
significant principal paydowns of the notes, which have increased
collateralization for the notes.
We affirmed our ratings on the 30 tranches to reflect our opinion that the
current credit support available is commensurate with current rating levels.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions,
published June 3, 2009.
-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations,
Aug. 25, 2004
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS
ACA ABS 2002-1 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A AA(sf) AA(sf)/Watch Neg
ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1 A+(sf) BBB(sf)
A-2 BB-(sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Neg
Ajax Two Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
B A(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg
Anthracite CDO II Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A AAA(sf) AAA(sf)/Watch Neg
B A+(sf) AA+(sf)/Watch Neg
B-FL A+(sf) AA+(sf)/Watch Neg
C BB+(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg
C-FL BB+(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg
D CCC+(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Neg
E CCC-(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
F CCC-(sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Neg
G CC(sf) B-(sf)/Watch Neg
CAMBER 3 plc
Rating
Class To From
S A(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg
Crest 2002-1 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A AA+(sf) AA+(sf)/Watch Neg
B-1 CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
B-2 CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
Davis Square Funding V Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
S A(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg
Diversified Asset Securitization Holdings III L.P.
Rating
Class To From
A-1L BB+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
A-2 BB+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
Glacier Funding CDO I Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1 A+(sf) A+(sf)/Watch Neg
Helios Series I Multi Asset CBO Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
B CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
Independence I CDO Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A BB+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
Independence II CDO Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A BBB(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Neg
Newcastle CDO V Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
I B-(sf) BBB-(sf)/Watch Neg
II-FL Def CCC-(sf) B+(sf)/Watch Neg
III-FL Def CCC-(sf) CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg
IV-FL Def CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
IV-FX Def CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
Newcastle CDO VI Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
I-B CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
IMMLT CCC(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
N-Star Real Estate CDO V Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1 CCC+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
A-2 CCC-(sf) B(sf)/Watch Neg
B CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
RATINGS AFFIRMED
ACA ABS 2002-1 Ltd.
Rating
B CC(sf)
ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd.