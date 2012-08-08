Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Mediacom Broadband Group's proposed $200 million term loan G due 2020. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Based on the proposed debt issuance, our recovery estimates on the company's secured debt falls to the low end of the 70%-90% range. As a result, we believe any future addition of secured debt would most likely lead to a downward revision of the recovery assessment and lowering of the issue-level rating on the secured debt. Mediacom Broadband Group is a subsidiary of Middletown, N.Y.-based cable-TV operator Mediacom Communications Corp. (Mediacom). The company intends to use proceeds from the new term loan to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility due 2016, which had $129 million outstanding as of June 30, 2012, and add to cash balances. Assuming the company repays the full amount outstanding under the revolver, consolidated leverage (adjusted for operating leases and accrued interest) increases minimally, to 5.6x (as of June 30, 2012) from 5.5x. Over the intermediate term, we expect the company to maintain leverage below our 7.0x threshold for the current rating, barring a shift toward a more aggressive financial policy. The ratings on Mediacom reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, a mature core video business with modest revenue growth prospects, below-industry-average video, high-speed data (HSD), and telephony penetration, and competitive pressures on both the video customer base from direct-to-home satellite-TV providers and HSD customers from telephone companies. Partly tempering these factors are the company's position as the leading provider of pay-TV services in its markets and expectations for limited video competition from the local telephone operators. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Mediacom, published June 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery report, see the recovery report on Mediacom, to be published as soon as possible following the release of this article.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Mediacom Communications Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Mediacom Broadband Group $200 mil term loan G due 2020 BB-

