March 21 - The recent start of a high-level dialogue with the European Union
would be positive for Macedonia if it revives momentum towards official
accession negotiations, Fitch Ratings says.
The benefits of embarking on formal accession talks with a clear timetable for
accession would be twofold. First, the process could help cement existing
reforms that enhance Macedonia's business environment. Macedonia has risen to
22nd in the World Bank's 2012 "Ease of Doing Business" table, from 34nd in 2011,
but reforms may have shallow roots and are taking a long time to filter down to
the lower reaches of public administration.
Second, reviving the move towards accession talks could help secure political
stability in the country. In the past, the shared goal of EU membership has
helped bind Macedonia's ethnic Macedonian majority and ethnic Albanian minority
together. Relations between the two have improved in recent years, but ethnic
tensions have resurfaced this month, in the form of street fights between groups
of youths. Last October, a census was suspended due to disagreements on how to
count the ethnic Albanian population.
We have previously noted that further delays in the EU accession process could
undermine inter-ethnic relations, as the Albanian minority does not share the
intransigent stance taken by the ethnic Macedonians on the dispute with Greece
about Macedonia's constitutional name. This dispute, centred on Greek fears that
Macedonia's proposed formal name implies a claim on its northern territory of
the same name, has caused Greece to block the start of formal accession talks
since 2009.
The nationalist leanings of the Macedonian government have arguably intensified
the name dispute, and this has the potential to delay EU accession indefinitely.
Despite renewed UN efforts to re-launch talks on the issue, neither Greece nor
Macedonia have so far shown willingness to compromise. We therefore still think
it unlikely that a mutually acceptable settlement will be found in the short
term, and that the name dispute will stop Macedonia joining western
institutions, including the EU, any time soon.
But if the high-level dialogue results in progress on other issues relating to
accession, it could increase pressure on Macedonia and Greece to reach an
agreement on the name dispute.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Stefan Fule and Macedonian Premier Nikola Gruevski
began the high-level dialogue last week. Although not a formal precursor to
accession negotiations, Commissioner Fule described it as a "bridge" to
membership talks. Topics discussed included public administration and electoral
reform, and strengthening the market economy.
We rate Macedonia 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Political risks, including the
name dispute and resulting delay in EU accession talks, are a constraint on the
rating. Resolution of the name dispute that opened the path towards EU
membership, with its attendant benefits such as stronger institutions and policy
frameworks, better access to financing, investment and export markets, could
support a positive rating action, if accompanied by sufficient economic growth.
