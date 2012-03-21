(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Radamantis (European
Loan Conduit No. 24) plc, as follows:
GBP101.2m class A (XS0263691346) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP25.1m class B (XS0263697111) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP9.8m class C (XS0263697970) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP2.1m class D (XS0263698945) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP22.9m class E (XS0263700279) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP9.6m class G (XS0263695172) affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate 85%
The affirmation of all classes reflects the continued stable performance of the
two remaining loans and the full repayment of the largest (and in Fitch's view
riskiest) remaining loan, the GBP262.3m Milton & Shire Houses loan, at the
January 2012 interest payment date (IPD).
The 15 Westferry Circus loan (57% of the pool), which matures in April 2012, is
secured by an office property located on the Canary Wharf estate. It benefits
from a lease to Morgan Stanley ('A'/Stable/'F1'), with 14.5 years remaining to
first break. The loan performance has been stable since closing, with the most
recent A-note interest cover ratio (ICR) standing at 1.56x.
Fitch estimates the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for the securitised A-note and
whole loan to be 84% and 111% respectively. It is unlikely that the borrower
will be able to repay the loan by its maturity, in the agency's view. If a loan
extension was granted by the servicer, the limited excess rental income derived
from the collateral (corresponding to a whole loan ICR of 1.1x) offers little
scope for reducing leverage ratios in time for bond maturity in October 2015.
Fitch therefore expects the loan will enter work-out. Transfer to special
servicing would result in fees borne at the expense of the class G notes, as per
the Hayes Park Estate Loan. The risk of further resultant loss is reflected in
the 'Dsf' rating and recovery estimate of 85% for this tranche. The securitised
LTV indicates the solid prospect of eventual repayment of this portion, which
supports the ratings (and in the case of the class G, the recovery estimate) of
the notes. Fitch also tested classes A, B, C and D for scenarios in which Morgan
Stanley defaults on its lease.
The other remaining loan, the South Quay Plaza loan (43% of the pool), is
secured by a multi-let office building located in London's Docklands. Interest
cover has been trending positively since late 2008 with the ICR now exceeding
2.0x. The collateral benefits from having several highly rated tenants. However,
the weighted average lease term to break is low (3.16 years). Notwithstanding
this, the absence of any junior debt and a Fitch LTV estimate of 60% should
result in full repayment at loan maturity. If the other loan will have already
been extended, and the sequential pay trigger is consequently not in breach,
full timely repayment of South Quay Plaza ought to result in the class D notes
being redeemed before the other notes. However, this series of events cannot be
relied on in Fitch's analysis, which constrains the rating of this bond.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
