(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Denver Urban Renewal Authority (DURA, or the authority), Colorado's Stapleton tax increment revenue bond ratings: --$73.98 million series 2008A-1 at 'BBB+'; --$99.5 million series 2008A-2 at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are obligations of DURA and secured by a senior pledge on incremental property and sales tax revenues collected only within the Stapleton redevelopment tax increment area (Stapleton). KEY RATING DRIVERS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Existing taxable resources are generating incremental property and sales tax revenues that provide adequate debt service coverage for both senior and subordinate liens. Taxpayer concentration and high debt levels are evident but not unusual for tax increment financing (TIF) districts. STRATEGIC LOCATION: The service area, Stapleton, is strategically located between downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. The diversity of development is another credit positive, with large retail and industrial sectors supplementing residential development. ADVANCED URBAN DEVELOPMENT: The service area has attained an advanced level of development and only a moderate amount of infrastructure costs remain for the short-to-medium term. PROMISING GROWTH PROSPECTS: Stapleton represents the city's only remaining large tract of developable land that includes a residential component. Residential units under construction increased considerably in 2011 following several years of slowed development. VARIABLE-RATE DEBT EXPOSURE MITIGATED: DURA's significant exposure to variable-rate debt is mitigated largely by interest rate swap agreements, although interest rate risk is still present as un-hedged debt (subordinate and not rated by Fitch) under the Stapleton security is still high at roughly 36% of total outstanding principle. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION A large spike or prolonged period of elevated interest rates and/or a swap termination, as DURA is currently out of the money on all swaps, would likely result in a downgrade. CREDIT SUMMARY LARGE AND DIVERSE DENVER-METRO DEVELOPMENT AREA The Stapleton redevelopment TIF was created for the purpose of assisting in the financing and construction of infrastructure improvements serving a portion of the former Stapleton International Airport. The redevelopment area is ideally located in close proximity to downtown Denver, major transportation corridors, and Denver International Airport. The development plan creates a mixed-use community that at full build-out is projected to include 12,000 housing units, 13 million square feet of commercial and retail space, and 1,100 acres of open space and parks on about 4,000 total acres. Development on the first 1,566 of 2,935 projected developable acres is now in its fourth phase, with 62% of the planned 7,361 residential units completed and occupied. A regional shopping center and other retail are also in place, with industrial space built and occupied as well. Office construction is the district's most challenging sector, with the first major building completed in 2010. The existing housing stock is diverse with home prices ranging from $150,000 to $1 million, which should prove advantageous in a better economic climate. The median home value is over $400,000, reflecting the affluent nature of residents, and management reports minimal residential foreclosure activity in the service area. Assessed value (AV) is concentrated, though trending down favorably, with the top 10 taxpayers accounting for 37% of total values, down from 44% in 2010. These properties represent a mix of commercial and industrial properties. SIGNIFICANT INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT Over $500 million in infrastructure has been put in place to date comprising the bulk of such needs for near term development, funded largely by the DURA TIF bonds, excess TIF revenues, and contributions from other metro districts located within the redevelopment area. Fitch views DURA's additional bonds test as adequate, requiring the 1.25x coverage test be met using historical AV for the past two years. No new money debt is anticipated as limited infrastructure costs remain. TAX BASE GROWTH PROJECTIONS SUPPORTED BY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY The TIF district's AV increased at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% from fiscal 2005-2011. Growth was much more moderate in fiscal 2009 and 2010 due to a steep building slowdown and declined by 7.8% for fiscal 2012. The district projects modest AV growth over the next few years, almost entirely related to new construction underway. Fitch notes the pipeline of residential construction within the service area improved significantly in 2011 with 371 units reported under construction as of the 4th quarter of 2011 compared to 32 units the year prior. VERY HIGH VARIABLE-RATE DEBT BURDEN; MITIGANTS EVIDENT Approximately $173.5 million or 64% of DURA's $271.4 million total outstanding principle secured by Stapleton revenues is associated with a swap agreement, including all of the Fitch-rated 2008 senior bonds. The bonds are structured with variable interest rates as high as 12%, but with the interest rate swap agreements, a synthetic rate is created ranging from 3.06% to 5.26%. The authority has four swap agreements for the 2008 bonds involving three separate counterparties; Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and Royal Bank of Canada. The swaps are all pay fixed, receive variable rate, cash flow hedges, with the variable rate payment from the counterparty based on the USD-SIFMA Municipal Swap Index. At the time of this review, the combined mark-to-market fair value of the 2008 swaps was negative $40.3 million, representing the authority's future interest payments to final maturity in 2025. Counterparty and issuer rating thresholds of 'BBB' exist as an optional termination event for the Bank of America and Royal Bank of Canada swap agreements, but no counterparty rating threshold exists for the two Merrill Lynch agreements. Rating threshold margins have decreased due to recent counterparty downgrades, but a comfortable margin still remains. Fitch's current long-term Issuer Default Ratings for the counterparties are: Bank of America ('A', Stable Outlook); Royal Bank of Canada ('AA', Stable Outlook), and Merrill Lynch ('A', Stable Outlook). Fitch expresses concern over the impact of a swap termination event and/or a spike or prolonged period of elevated interest rates and the resultant impact on debt service costs for the subordinate, un-hedged debt (not rated by Fitch) and overall cash flows. A material change in current performance and projections would cause downward pressure on the rating. HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN In addition to the 2008 senior bonds, DURA has $97.9 million in outstanding Stapleton subordinate bonds which Fitch does not rate. The subordinate bonds are un-hedged variable-rate obligations which are currently trading at low levels, but may cause budget risk in the event of increased interest rates. Typical of new TIF districts, the debt burden is high and expected to decline as development proceeds. Coverage of senior lien debt service is good, but drops to thin levels when including both senior and subordinate obligations. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage of senior lien bonds based on actual fiscal 2011 net revenues is 1.77x. The decline in AV for fiscal 2012 did not impact coverage for senior lien bonds due to improved sales tax receipts in the same period, which more than offset property tax revenue declines. FITCH STRESS TESTS Using projected fiscal 2012 net revenue, average annual debt service (AADS) of the senior lien bonds remains above 1.9x under several stress