(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Overview

-- Maiden Holdings North America Ltd., a subsidiary of Maiden Holdings Ltd., is issuing $100 million of senior unsecured notes.

-- We are rating the senior notes 'BBB-' and affirming our ratings on Maiden Holdings and its subsidiaries.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Maiden will maintain its good competitive position while improving its capital adequacy. Rating Action On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.'s (Maiden NA) proposed $100 million senior notes issue. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Maiden NA and our 'BBB+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on its core operating subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Co., Maiden Specialty Insurance Co., and Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda) (collectively referred to as Maiden). The outlook is stable. Rationale We expect Maiden to use the proceeds from the senior notes offering for general corporate purposes. We believe that redemption of the outstanding junior subordinated debt is unlikely until January 2014, when redemption no longer requires payment of a 14% premium. The senior notes offering allows management to issue long-term debt with a 30-year maturity at what management views as a relatively attractive cost of capital. The rating affirmation is based on the group's good competitive position, the low volatility of the company's underwriting results, and its strong capital position, based on our prospective view of capital adequacy built through future retained earnings and moderating premium growth. However, we believe that the potential conflicts of interest and customer concentrations created through related-party transactions among Maiden, its founding shareholders, AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (not rated), and American Capital Acquisition Corp. (ACAC; not rated) offset some of the rating strengths. We believe that the senior notes will increase the group's financial leverage and interest coverage ratios, but we expect these ratios to remain consistent with our ratings. Financial leverage would have been about 29% at the end of 2011 if the senior notes had been already issued. Maiden's net income for 2011 was $28.5 million after incurring $35.4 million of refinancing charges related to the group's junior subordinated debt. The combined ratio was 98.9%, representing the results from Maiden's book of primarily working layer reinsurance with relatively small amounts of catastrophe exposure. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Maiden will maintain its good competitive position during the next few years as it gradually expands its footprint as a diversified reinsurer. Because of the substantial portion of premiums earned from AmTrust and ACAC, Maiden's prospective operating performance is substantially influenced by AmTrust's and ACAC's underwriting performance. We expect Maiden's operating performance to remain less volatile than those of Bermuda-based peers that provide higher excess limits and property catastrophe coverage. We expect the company to produce a combined ratio of between 96% and 98% and a return on revenue of 6%-8% during the next couple of years. Because we expect industry loss cost trends in Maiden's long-tail casualty business to remain high, future underwriting performance could be challenged. We expect the company to improve its capital adequacy during 2012 through future retained earnings and moderating premium growth. We also expect financial leverage to remain less than 30% and interest coverage to be at least 3.0x during the next two years. We are unlikely to raise the ratings on Maiden in the next 24 months, particularly because of client concentration, potential for conflicts of interest, headwinds affecting underwriting results, and our view of the extended timeframe required for the company to build its competitive position and capital base. Conversely, we could lower the ratings as a result of deterioration in operating performance (including a full-year 2012 combined ratio materially exceeding 100%), increased volatility in underwriting results, adverse loss-reserve development, unimproved capital adequacy, any new unfavorable related-party transactions, or any significant adverse changes to Maiden's risk profile. Related Criteria And Research

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List New Rating Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US) Senior Unsecured BBB- Ratings Affirmed Maiden Holdings Ltd. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda) Maiden Specialty Insurance Co. Maiden Reinsurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US) Senior Unsecured BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)