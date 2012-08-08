(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 8 () - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two classes of J.P. Morgan Chase
Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates, series 2005-LDP2. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the
end of this press release.
The downgrade reflects Fitch expected losses across the pool. Fitch modeled
losses of 8.4% of the original pool balance, including losses incurred to date.
There are currently 17 specially-serviced loans (13.8%) in the pool.
As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has been reduced by 36.2% (including 3.7% of realized losses) to $1.9 billion
from $3 billion at issuance. Eight loans in the pool (2.1%) are currently
defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes J, K and N through NR.
The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 898,564 square
foot (sf) mixed-use development consisting of five office buildings, a mixed-use
building, and a retail building located in Creve Coeur, MO (6.1%). The loan was
transferred to special servicing in April 2012 for maturity default. The special
servicer is in discussions with the borrower.
The second-largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 236,961
sf office plaza located in Piscataway, NJ (1.4%). Occupancy decreased when the
largest tenant (61.19%) vacated at the end of their lease in June 2010.
Occupancy was 59% as of March 2012.
The third-largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by two office
properties located in Atlanta, GA and Southfield, MI (1.9%). The loan
transferred to special servicing in March 2011 for imminent default. The Atlanta
property became real-estate owned (REO) in June 2012, and the special servicer
is pursuing foreclosure on the Michigan property. Neither property is listed for
sale at this time.
Fitch downgrades the following classes:
--$26.1 million class E to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative;
--$29.8 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 95%.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes:
--$244 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$192.7 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$62.7 million class A-3A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$561.3 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$58.3 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$247.9 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$50 million class A-MFL at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$216 million class A-J at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$18.6 million class B at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$41 million class C at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$26.1 million class D at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$26.1 million class G at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$44.7 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$29.8 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$26.5 million class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--Class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--Class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--Class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--Class O at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--Class P at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--Class Q at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.
Classes A-1 and A-2 have repaid in full. Fitch does not rate class NR. The
ratings on classes X-1 and X-2 were previously withdrawn.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing fixed rate U.S. CMBS is
available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S.
Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Natalie Ulloa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9166
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Mary MacNeill
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0785
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' dated Dec.
21, 2011;
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012.
