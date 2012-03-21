(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 basis point (bp) to 196 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 595 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads remained unchanged at 128 bps and 170 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' narrowed by 1 bp to 243 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 2 bps to 422 bps, 'B' expanded by 1 bp to 645 bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 3 bps to 993 bps. By industry, financial institutions remained flat at 297 bps. Banks, industrials, and utilities contracted by 1 bp each to 305 bps, 286 bps, and 201 bps, respectively. Telecommunications widened by 1 bp to 311 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is equal to its one-year moving average of 196 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 633 bps and its five-year moving average of 718 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)