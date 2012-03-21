(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) $2 billion issuance of new senior unsecured notes, consisting of $750 million 3% notes due in 2015, and $1.250 billion of 3.8% notes due in 2017. All other AIG ratings are unchanged, including AIG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Positive Rating Outlook. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to purchase the preferred interest in AIA Aurora LLC held by the U.S. Treasury Department, subject to certain regulatory and third party approval. The new issuance will increase AIG's financial leverage (excluding financial related debt) modestly from 18.4% reported at year-end 2011. Fitch's ratings on AIG and its subsidiaries primarily reflect the benefits of the AIG organization's strong competitive positions in life and non-life insurance partially offset by the comparatively poor recent operating results of the company's core insurance operations. The Positive Outlook on AIG's IDR continue to reflect improvements in AIG's liquidity and financial profile over the last 12-18 months as the company sheds operations and de-leveraged. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2012 with the recent sale of $6 billion in shares of AIA Group Limited. Key rating triggers that could lead to rating upgrades include: --Earnings improvements at insurance subsidiaries' Chartis and SunAmerica that translate into higher earnings-based interest coverage; --Further transition of AIG's capital structure and leverage metrics to those of a more traditional insurance holding company that generates a meaningful reduction in the company's Total Financing Commitments ratio (TFC). --Enhanced underwriting profitability and demonstrated reserve stability of the company's non-life insurance subsidiaries; --Further stabilization of sales trends and profitability of the company's domestic life insurance subsidiaries; --Material increases in Chartis' NAIC risk-based capital ratios. Key rating triggers that could lead to rating downgrades include: --Declines in underwriting profitability and heightened reserve volatility of the company's non-life insurance subsidiaries that Fitch views as inconsistent with that of comparably-rated peers and industry trends; --Deterioration in the company's domestic life subsidiaries' sales or profitability trends; --Material declines in RBC ratios at either the domestic life insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries. Fitch has taken the following rating actions on AIG: American International Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR remains at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive; --$750 million of 3% senior unsecured notes due 2015 assigned a 'BBB'; --$1.250 billion of 3.8% senior unsecured notes due 2017 assigned a 'BBB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', Sept. 22, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)