(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+ rating to Constellation Brands, Inc.'s (STZ) $650 million 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2023. STZ had approximately $3.4 billion of debt at May 31, 2012. Net proceeds from the notes issuance combined with additional borrowings under the company's senior credit facility and available cash will be used to finance STZ's acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in Crown Imports LLC (Crown). The notes will rank equally to the company's other senior unsecured debt and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis, jointly and severally, by the subsidiaries that are guarantors under the credit facility. The acquisition financing follows STZ's June 29, 2012 announcement that it had a definitive agreement with Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) to purchase the remaining 50% interest in Crown.The consummation of the acquisition is conditioned on AB InBev completing its acquisition of Grupo Modelo. Crown has the exclusive right to import, market and sell primarily Grupo Modelo's Mexican beer portfolio in the 50 states of the U.S., the District of Columbia and Guam. The Crown portfolio of brands includes Corona Extra, and according to the company; it's the best-selling imported beer and the sixth best-selling beer overall in the industry and Corona Light is the leading imported light beer. Fitch believes there is good strategic rationale for the transaction, given the importance of Crown's cash flows to Constellation's credit profile, the growth of imported beer sales in the U.S., and the strength of the Corona brand. The purchase price for the remaining 50% interest in Crown is $1.85 billion. This values the Crown distribution business at approximately 8.5 times(x) Crown's fiscal 2012 EBIT of $431 million. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close during the first quarter of calendar 2013. STZ has fully committed bridge financing in place for the acquisition. Permanent financing is expected to consist of a combination of revolver borrowings, a new term loan under the company's current senior credit facility and the issuance of new notes. Separately, STZ completed the acquisition of the Mark West wine brand from Purple Wine Brand Company LLC, on July 16, 2012 for $160 million and utilized it revolver to provide the financing. Upon closing, the transaction is expected to increase debt-to-EBITDA to the mid-4x range when factoring in a full year of the additional Crown EBITDA. In the first quarter of fiscal 2013, Constellation completed $383 million of share repurchases under its $1 billion authorization but has suspended its share repurchases for the remainder of fiscal 2013 in order to use free cash flow (FCF) to restore total debt-to-EBITDA back to its targeted 3x-4x range within 12 months of the acquisition closing. The company's total debt-to-EBITDA including equity income for the latest twelve months ended May 31, 2012 was 3.7x and EBITDA-to-interest expense including equity income was 4.7x. FCF was $572 million for the period. The LTM FCF amount continues to benefit from onetime lower working capital usage that occurred during the first nine months of the prior fiscal year. Fitch believes Constellation can generate annual FCF in excess of $600 million post the closing of the Crown transaction, based on the estimated after-tax EBIT and the expectation of minimal additional capital requirements, and therefore views this level of deleveraging as achievable. STZ accounted for its current 50% interest in Crown under the equity method and recognized $215 million of equity earnings in Crown in fiscal 2012. Upon completion of the transaction STZ plans to consolidate the full financial results of Crown. Fitch had included equity method earnings from Crown in STZ EBITDA, since cash distributions were roughly equivalent and STZ exercises a considerable amount of control of Crown. STZ and Crown will control the distribution, marketing and pricing for all Modelo brands in the U.S., while AB InBev will ensure continuity of supply, product quality and innovation. The new importation agreement will be perpetual and provides AB InBev with the right, but not the obligation, to exercise a call option every 10 years, subject to regulatory approval, at a multiple of 13x Crown's EBIT from the Modelo brands. STZ's ratings and Outlook reflect the company's leading global market positions and well-known portfolio of wine, spirits and beer brands, as well as its significant FCF. The ratings balance the general stability of the company's operations, good operating margins and ample FCF generation with its acquisitive nature and near-term increase in leverage. The company generates a substantial amount of FCF as evidenced by its averaging over $450 million in FCF annually the past five years. Fitch believes STZ's expectation of producing between $425 million and $475 million in FCF in fiscal 2013 without the acquisition is achievable. STZ has used a combination of FCF and divestitures to reduce debt to $3.4 billion from a peak of almost $5.3 billion at May 31, 2008. Net sales for Constellation Wines and Spirits were $634.8 million for first-quarter fiscal 2013, flat with the prior year. Consolidated operating income increased 4% to $106.1 million for the period. Net sales for Crown Imports increased 7% to $724.1 million for first-quarter 2013 compared to the prior year period. The increase resulted primarily from volume growth within the Crown Imports' Mexican beer portfolio driven largely by increased advertising spend. Operating income increased 3% to $123 million for the period. Operating income growth was attributed to volume growth previously mentioned partially offset by selling, general and administrative expenses, primarily due to timing of advertising spend. Fitch anticipates wine category growth in calendar 2012 will be in the low single digits and expects STZ's volume growth to be in line with the industry. Crown Imports is expected to see mid-single-digit growth of depletions and domestic category depletion continuing to decline in the low single digits. Fitch forecasts 2012 U.S. beer category growth will be flat to down in the low single digits and expects Crown Imports' volume also to grow in the low single digits. Fitch believes this will translate into modest operating income growth overall. STZ's liquidity remains adequate. As of May 31, 2012, the company's liquidity includes approximately $800 million of availability under its revolving credit facility due in May 2017 and $69.1 million of cash and equivalents. Maturities of long-term debt in fiscal 2013, 2014, and 2015 were $28.2 million, $36.4 million, and $550 million, respectively, for the remaining nine months of fiscal 2013. Fitch believes the security of the credit facility, being equity in subsidiaries rather than hard assets, is relatively weak and therefore has chosen not to distinguish between the secured credit facility rating and the senior unsecured notes at the current rating level. STZ's capital structure does not provide an advantage structurally to any one issue. STZ is the issuer of all the company's notes outstanding and the borrower under its credit agreements for its facilities. What Could Trigger a Rating Action Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Given the increase in leverage as a result of the acquisition, an upgrade of STZ ratings is not anticipated in the near to intermediate term. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: -- Significant and ongoing deterioration in operating results that inhibits a reduction in leverage back to the 3x-4