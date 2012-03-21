(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on
Levi Strauss & Co. (Levi) at 'B+' and revised the company's Rating Outlook to
Negative from Stable. In addition, Fitch affirmed Levi's credit facility and
downgraded the company's unsecured term loan and notes, as discussed below. Levi
had $2 billion of debt outstanding at fiscal year-end Nov. 27, 2011.
The affirmation of the IDR reflects Levi's well-known brands, strong market
shares, and wide geographic diversity, balanced against soft operating trends
and continued high financial leverage. The Negative Outlook reflects the
difficulty in reversing the long-term decline in Levi's operating margins and
Fitch's expectation for only gradual operating improvement beginning in the
second half of 2012 (2H'12).
Levi generated 6.2% constant currency top-line growth in fiscal 2011 (ending
November), driven by expansion of the retail network and growth of the Levi
brand. Healthy growth in 2010 and 2011 follows an extended period of muted
growth, with revenues in the $4.1 billion?$4.4 billion range over the prior nine
years. Continued investment in the company's store network and other
brand-building initiatives should enable the company to sustain low single-digit
revenue growth going forward.
Levi's EBIT margins have been in decline for the past five years, narrowing from
14.3% in 2006 to 7.2% in 2011 due to the global recession together with Levi's
investments in its products, advertising, and retail stores. The surge in cotton
costs also affected margins in 2011, as price increases were not sufficient to
offset these higher costs.
Cotton costs moderated in mid-2011, although the benefit of lower costs will not
flow through to the bottom line until 2H'12. Fitch expects Levi's operating
margins will stabilize and begin a gradual recovery in the second half, with the
potential for further improvement beyond 2012 as the company manages its cost
structure more aggressively. Margin improvement will also require improved
productivity from the company's retail stores, which could be more challenging.
Free cash flow (FCF) after dividends was negative $149 million in 2011, due
primarily to growth in inventories and receivables, in part reflecting higher
cotton prices. FCF is expected to turn positive in 2012 as working capital
becomes a source of funds as cotton prices moderate, and as margins begin to
recover.
Levi has adequate liquidity, with $495 million in availability under its
revolver that expires in 2016, and $204 million in cash on hand as of fiscal
year-end. The maturity schedule is manageable, with the nearest debt maturity
(excluding bank borrowings) being the $324 million term loan due 2014.
The revolver matures in September 2016, although the maturity accelerates to
December 2013 if the term loan has not been refinanced by that date. Levi is
expected to use FCF over the next two years to partly pay down the term loan,
and has the option and capacity to roll the balance into the revolver,
minimizing refinancing risk.
Leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) increased to 5.3 times (x) at fiscal year-end
2011 from 4.8x at year-end 2010, due to lower EBITDA and a $108 million increase
in debt levels ($100 million of which was repaid post-year-end). This is
considered high for the rating level given Levi's weak margin trends, though
Fitch expects leverage will improve to around 5x at end-2012 as EBITDA starts to
recover and there is some debt repayment from FCF.
Fitch will consider revising the Rating Outlook from Negative to Stable as there
is evidence that Levi's operating margins are in a sustained recovery, supported
not only by lower cotton prices but also tighter management of SG&A, leading to
an improvement in EBITDA to at least $500 million. Fitch would also expect to
see FCF turn positive, approaching $100 million annually, permitting a reduction
in debt levels, and driving financial leverage to below 5x.
Recovery Analysis
The 'BB+/RR1' rating of the $850 million secured revolving credit facility
reflects its superior position in the capital structure, secured by domestic
inventories and receivables, as well as the Levi trademark. The facility also
benefits from upstream guarantees from the domestic operating companies. These
factors lead to an expected recovery in a distressed scenario of 91%-100%.
The downgrade of the unsecured term loan and notes to'B+/RR4' (which reflects an
expected recovery in a distressed scenario of 30%-50%) from 'BB-/RR3' (equating
to a 50%-70% recovery), reflects the expansion of the credit facility (which is
assumed to be fully-drawn in a distressed scenario) to $850 million from $750
million, and the decline in EBITDA during 2011, reducing the expected recovery
to the senior unsecured debtholders.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Levi Strauss & Co.
--IDR affirmed at 'B+';
--$850 million secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured term loan and notes downgraded to 'B+/RR4' from 'BB-/RR3'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions' (Aug. 5, 2011).
