(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Levi Strauss & Co. (Levi) at 'B+' and revised the company's Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. In addition, Fitch affirmed Levi's credit facility and downgraded the company's unsecured term loan and notes, as discussed below. Levi had $2 billion of debt outstanding at fiscal year-end Nov. 27, 2011. The affirmation of the IDR reflects Levi's well-known brands, strong market shares, and wide geographic diversity, balanced against soft operating trends and continued high financial leverage. The Negative Outlook reflects the difficulty in reversing the long-term decline in Levi's operating margins and Fitch's expectation for only gradual operating improvement beginning in the second half of 2012 (2H'12). Levi generated 6.2% constant currency top-line growth in fiscal 2011 (ending November), driven by expansion of the retail network and growth of the Levi brand. Healthy growth in 2010 and 2011 follows an extended period of muted growth, with revenues in the $4.1 billion?$4.4 billion range over the prior nine years. Continued investment in the company's store network and other brand-building initiatives should enable the company to sustain low single-digit revenue growth going forward. Levi's EBIT margins have been in decline for the past five years, narrowing from 14.3% in 2006 to 7.2% in 2011 due to the global recession together with Levi's investments in its products, advertising, and retail stores. The surge in cotton costs also affected margins in 2011, as price increases were not sufficient to offset these higher costs. Cotton costs moderated in mid-2011, although the benefit of lower costs will not flow through to the bottom line until 2H'12. Fitch expects Levi's operating margins will stabilize and begin a gradual recovery in the second half, with the potential for further improvement beyond 2012 as the company manages its cost structure more aggressively. Margin improvement will also require improved productivity from the company's retail stores, which could be more challenging. Free cash flow (FCF) after dividends was negative $149 million in 2011, due primarily to growth in inventories and receivables, in part reflecting higher cotton prices. FCF is expected to turn positive in 2012 as working capital becomes a source of funds as cotton prices moderate, and as margins begin to recover. Levi has adequate liquidity, with $495 million in availability under its revolver that expires in 2016, and $204 million in cash on hand as of fiscal year-end. The maturity schedule is manageable, with the nearest debt maturity (excluding bank borrowings) being the $324 million term loan due 2014. The revolver matures in September 2016, although the maturity accelerates to December 2013 if the term loan has not been refinanced by that date. Levi is expected to use FCF over the next two years to partly pay down the term loan, and has the option and capacity to roll the balance into the revolver, minimizing refinancing risk. Leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) increased to 5.3 times (x) at fiscal year-end 2011 from 4.8x at year-end 2010, due to lower EBITDA and a $108 million increase in debt levels ($100 million of which was repaid post-year-end). This is considered high for the rating level given Levi's weak margin trends, though Fitch expects leverage will improve to around 5x at end-2012 as EBITDA starts to recover and there is some debt repayment from FCF. Fitch will consider revising the Rating Outlook from Negative to Stable as there is evidence that Levi's operating margins are in a sustained recovery, supported not only by lower cotton prices but also tighter management of SG&A, leading to an improvement in EBITDA to at least $500 million. Fitch would also expect to see FCF turn positive, approaching $100 million annually, permitting a reduction in debt levels, and driving financial leverage to below 5x. Recovery Analysis The 'BB+/RR1' rating of the $850 million secured revolving credit facility reflects its superior position in the capital structure, secured by domestic inventories and receivables, as well as the Levi trademark. The facility also benefits from upstream guarantees from the domestic operating companies. These factors lead to an expected recovery in a distressed scenario of 91%-100%. The downgrade of the unsecured term loan and notes to'B+/RR4' (which reflects an expected recovery in a distressed scenario of 30%-50%) from 'BB-/RR3' (equating to a 50%-70% recovery), reflects the expansion of the credit facility (which is assumed to be fully-drawn in a distressed scenario) to $850 million from $750 million, and the decline in EBITDA during 2011, reducing the expected recovery to the senior unsecured debtholders. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Levi Strauss & Co. --IDR affirmed at 'B+'; --$850 million secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured term loan and notes downgraded to 'B+/RR4' from 'BB-/RR3'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions' (Aug. 5, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions (New York Ratings Team)