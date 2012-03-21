(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - OVERVIEW
-- Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC's issuance is a CLO
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly
syndicated senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A through E notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement
and cash flow structure, the diversified collateral portfolio, and the
transaction's legal structure, among other factors.
March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC's $315.75 million floating-rate
notes (see list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured
loans.
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate
projected by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' CDO Evaluator model, as
assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in
its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic
CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy
remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists primarily of
broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured term loans.
-- The portfolio manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and ultimate principal
payments on the rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow analysis
and assumptions commensurate with the assigned ratings under various
interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.30%-12.35%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a
failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds
to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding.
-- The transaction's reinvestment overcollateralization test, a failure
of which will lead to the reclassification of up to 50% of excess interest
proceeds that are available prior to paying uncapped administrative expenses
and fees, subordinated hedge termination payments, portfolio manager
subordinated fees, and subordinated note payments into principal proceeds for
the purchase of additional collateral assets during the reinvestment period
and to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding, sequentially, after
the reinvestment period.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC, published March
7, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13,
2011.
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,
published Dec. 6, 2010.
-- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, published Dec. 9, 2009.
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.
-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, published March 19, 2008.
-- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash
Flow CLOs, published July 11, 2007.
-- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO
Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006.
-- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands
Special-Purpose Entities, published July 18, 2002.
-- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product,
published March 21, 2002.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A AAA (sf) 231.0
B AA (sf) 23.0
C (deferrable) A (sf) 32.0
D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 16.0
E (deferrable) BB (sf) 13.75
Subordinated notes NR 34.25
NR--Not rated.
(New York Ratings Team)