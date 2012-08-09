US STOCKS-Wall St to edge down at open; Yellen testimony awaited
* Futures: Dow up 2 pts, S&P down 5 pts, Nasdaq down 9.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Aug 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Utilities, Power, Gas, and Midstream Energy Monthly Summary -- July 2012
hereAug 9 - Fitch Ratings has published the North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Midstream Energy (UPG) Group's monthly Utility, Power Gas, and Midstream Energy summary for July 2012. This report describes the various rating actions taken in the UPG universe and provides links to pertinent research, special reports, comments, events, graphs of sector rating trends and an analyst coverage list. The report can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0577 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Daniel Neama Associate Director +1-212-908-0561 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.CriteriaRegulatoryForm NRSROTerms Of UseEndorsement PolicyPrivacy PolicyCode of EthicsSite IndexPress Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training (New York Ratings Team)
* Futures: Dow up 2 pts, S&P down 5 pts, Nasdaq down 9.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces pricing of term notes secured by Ginnie Mae MSRS and ESS
* Auris Medical announces pricing of $10 million public offering