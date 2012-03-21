(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
March 21 Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-'
rating to San Diego Gas and Electric Company's (SDG&E) $250
million 4.30% first mortgage bonds, series MMM, due 2042. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
SDG&E's ratings are reflective of the utility's relatively
low business risk profile, marked by consistent earnings and
cash flows, and a balanced regulatory environment in California.
Credit concerns include the potential for customer rate pressure
given the significant planned expenditures and relatively high
renewable goals.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that credit
metrics will remain consistent with the current ratings despite
the pressures of the significant capex program.
SDG&E is in the midst of a sizable capital expansion program
during which the company expects to invest approximately $6.6
billion in rate base over five years. Fitch views risks
associated with this program as manageable at the current rating
level given the balanced regulatory structures at both the state
and federal levels, which include pre-approval of construction
projects.
In addition to the current capex program, SDG&E also has a
pipeline safety plan currently pending with the California
Public Utilities Commission under which they could invest
another $229 million through 2015. SDG&E has requested that
costs related to the pipeline safety program be recovered via
rate rider, which in Fitch's view would mitigate risk and limit
regulatory lag.
Fitch considers the regulatory environment in California to
be constructive and supportive of utility credit quality. In
addition to balanced treatment of capital investments, the
California framework also includes separation of general rate
case and cost-of-capital proceedings, forward-looking test years
and attrition rate increases, revenue decoupling, and the use of
balancing accounts to manage cost fluctuations and reduce
regulatory lag.
SDG&E's credit profile remains solid with EBITDA to interest
expense and debt to EBITDA ratios for the year ended Dec. 31,
2011 at 6.69 times (x) and 3.48x, respectively. Funds flow from
operations (FFO) metrics are stronger given the impact of bonus
depreciation, with FFO covering interest 7.40x and FFO to debt
at 27.5% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch expects credit
metrics in 2012 to remain in the same range given the ongoing
capex program, with modest improvement as projects begin to go
into service in the 2013-14 timeframe.
