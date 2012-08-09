BRIEF-FDA exempts Evoke from requirement for human factor validation study
Aug 9 Olin Corp (OLN.N): * Moodys assigns ba1 rating to olins notes * Rpt-moodys assigns ba1 rating to olins notes
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Mark Bertolini on Wednesday said the individual Obamacare exchanges are in a "death spiral" where rising premiums push out healthy customers and leave only the sickest customers behind, which then drives up premium rates further.
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces pricing of term notes secured by Ginnie Mae MSRS and ESS