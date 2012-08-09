(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners, L.P.'s (KMP) $625 million 3.45% senior notes due 2023 and $625
million 5.00% senior notes due 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Note proceeds
will be used to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition of
certain assets described below.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI; IDR 'BB+'; Rating Watch Negative by Fitch) is
the owner of the 2% general partner and approximately 11% limited partner
interests in KMP. KMI acquired El Paso Corporation (EP) in a $38 billion
transaction that closed on May 24, 2012.
On Aug. 6, 2012, the boards of directors of KMI and KMP approved the dropdown
from EP of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP) and a portion of El Paso Natural Gas
Co. (EPNG) in a transaction valued at $6.22 billion, including about $1.8
billion in assumed debt at TGP and $560 million in proportional debt at EPNG.
KMP will use the senior note proceeds, approximately $650 million in proceeds
from a Kinder Morgan Management LLC equity offering priced on Aug. 7, 2012, and
borrowings under a $2 billion revolving credit facility to fund the approximate
$3.5 billion cash portion of the transaction. Approximately $387 million of KMP
units will be issued to KMI to fund the remaining portion of the transaction.
The TGP and ENG dropdowns are expected to close in August 2012.
KMI agreed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to divest certain assets
in order to receive regulatory approval for the EP merger. As a result, KMP is
expected to sell, by the end of the year, Rocky Mountain assets including its
interest in Rockies Express Pipeline LLC (REX). Proceeds from this sale will be
used to repay its revolving credit facility.
Rating Rationale: KMP's 'BBB' IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the significant and
growing scale and scope of operations; geographic and functional diversity of
assets; successful track record in acquiring, expanding, financing and operating
energy operations; predictable earnings and cash flow generated from natural gas
and refined products pipelines; and expectations for modestly improving credit
metrics in 2012 with adjusted Debt to EBITDA to approximate 4.0x or below for
the year. Moreover, TGP and EPNG generate stable cash flows and will be a good
fit with KMP's MLP structure.
Other considerations and credit concerns include KMP's relationship with KMI,
exposure to interest rates on approximately $6 billion of variable rate debt,
modestly negative effects of weak economies on asset utilization, aggressive
expansion spending, and exposure to changes in NGL and oil prices and volumes
for its CO2 business segment.
Liquidity is adequate: KMP has a $2.2 billion unsecured revolving credit
facility that matures in July 2016. KMP issues 'F2' rated commercial paper (CP)
under a $2.2 billion CP program backstopped by its revolver. The revolver has a
maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0 to 1.0; no greater than 5.5 to 1.0 during an
acquisition period. At June 30, 2012, KMP had $522 million of cash and $1.5
billion of borrowing capacity. In addition, KMP has arranged for a $2 billion
revolving credit facility to be used to help fund the TGP and EPNG dropdowns.
The covenants contained in the facility are substantially similar to those
contained in its base revolver. KMP is also party to a reserve-based hedging
facility for purposes of hedging crude oil that does not require the posting of
margin.
Rating Triggers:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--A lessening of consolidated business risk as the company acquires and expands
pipeline and fixed-fee businesses;
--A material improvement in credit metrics.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Increasing leverage to support organic growth and acquisitions;
--Inability to successfully execute on 2012 divestiture strategy;
--Weakening operating performance.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
