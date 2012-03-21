(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
March 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
maintained its CreditWatch with negative implications on the
'CC' ratings on Residential Capital LLC (ResCap), where they had
been placed Nov. 10, 2011.
Rationale
The continued CreditWatch now also considers a proposal to
restructure two debt issues of a Mexican subsidiary that ResCap
currently guarantees. If bondholders accept the proposal, we
likely would lower our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on
ResCap to 'SD' (selective default) and our ratings on the two
debt issues to 'D'.
On March 9, GMAC Financiera, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R.
(GMAC Fin), a ResCap subsidiary in Mexico, announced that
Adamantine Fund I, LP is proposing to acquire the full ownership
of GMAC Fin. The buyer will make a capital contribution of 250
million pesos (approximately US$20 million) to GMAC Fin.
However, as another condition to the transaction, GMAC Fin's
bondholders will have to agree to the termination of a guarantee
provided by ResCap on GMAC Fin's two bond issues outstanding.
Bondholders will also consider other unspecified modifications
of the terms and conditions of the two issues at a meeting on
March 26.
Depending on the outcome of this process, Standard & Poor's
may conclude that a distressed debt exchange offer has occurred.
Under Standard & Poor's ratings criteria, "Rating Implications
Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," a
distressed debt exchange offer is viewed as a restructuring
event and is equivalent to default. In such a situation,
Standard & Poor's would lower the issue ratings to 'D'.
Furthermore, under Standard & Poor's criteria, an affiliated
entity guaranteeing such issues would itself be rated 'SD'
(assuming that the guarantor's other issues are not affected).
The 'SD' designation is often kept in place for a short
period of time, after which we assign an updated ICR that
reflects the company's forward-looking credit profile, taking
into account any changes arising from the situation that
triggered the instrument-specific default(s) and hence the SD
designation. Should Standard & Poor's temporarily assign ResCap
an ICR of 'SD' in connection with the process described above,
we would expect to raise it to 'CC' shortly thereafter, while
maintaining the ratings on CreditWatch negative, recognizing the
debt facilities coming due in April, and ResCap's limited
capacity to meet these obligations in the absence of support
from Ally.
On Feb. 10, 2012, we lowered the ICR on ResCap to 'CC' from
'CCC' and maintained the ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications in light of the impending maturity of two of its
senior credit facilities, and the absence of any indication from
its parent Ally Financial that Ally will continue to provide the
financial support ResCap would need to meet the upcoming
maturities.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by April 13, when the
facilities come due, depending on whatever steps ResCap and Ally
might take in the meantime.
