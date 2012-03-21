(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

March 21 Fitch Ratings has upgraded one class and affirmed three classes of Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1998-2. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.

The pool has exhibited stable to improving performance since issuance, with losses to date totaling 0.82% of the original pool balance. Fitch modeled losses if 8.46% of the remaining pool. Expected losses of the original pool are at 1.35%, including losses realized to date. Fitch has designated five loans (36.24%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes one loan (6.32%) currently in special servicing.

As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by approximately 93.8% (including realized losses) to $79.3 million from $1.3 billion at issuance. There are currently 15 loans remaining in the pool, down from 98 at issuance. Two loans (41.7% of the pool balance) are defeased, including the largest loan in the pool (40.6%). Interest shortfalls are affecting the unrated class J.

The specially serviced loan (6.32%) is collateralized by a 154,375 square foot office property in Bingham Farms, MI. The January 2012 rent roll reported occupancy at 66%. The servicer reported net operating income debt service coverage ratio at 1.91 times (x) for year-end December 2011. The loan originally transferred into special servicing for maturity default due to non-repayment upon its original July 2008 maturity. The loan was eventually modified while in special servicing with its maturity date extended to December 2011. The loan is currently in maturity default; however, the borrower has continued to remit debt service payments through February 2012. The servicer is reviewing the borrower's request for a discounted pay-off of the loan.

Fitch upgrades the following class; the Rating Outlook remains Stable:

--$22.2 million class H to 'A' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable.

Fitch also affirms the following classes, with a Stable Outlook:

--$23.1 million class F at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;

--$12.7 million Class G at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;

--$9.5 million class I at 'BB'; Outlook Stable.

Classes A-1 through E have paid in full. Fitch does not rate the $11.8 million class J certificate.

On March 24, 2011, Fitch withdrew the rating on the interest-only class X (for additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on class X, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010, and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.)