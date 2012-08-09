(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has updated and republished its corporate Sector
Credit Factor (SCF) reports covering 26 corporate sub-sectors. Introduced two
years ago, the SCF reports give concise, transparent summaries of the
qualitative and quantitative profiles exhibited by Fitch-rated corporate issuers
in each sub-sector by rating category.
This 2012 revision has drawn on the experience of the first two years of SCF
operation to improve usability and bring greater harmonisation to the ratios
employed, including more free cash flow-based measures. The review process also
made minor adjustments to sub-sector observations reflecting individual
sub-sectors movements against the corporate aggregate curve (a theoretical
composite of all corporate ratio observations), helping distinguish between
sub-sectors of below average, average and above average risk.
The SCFs are available from Fitch's web-site, or via the SCF section of Fitch's
corporate research microsite, clearthinking.fitchratings.co.uk. Primers
describing how the reports are created and should be used, and a study of the
relative positions of each sub-sector to the aggregate corporate curve, are
available from the links below.
Corporate Sectors covered:
Auto Manufacture, Auto Supply, Alcoholic Beverages, Advertising, Aerospace &
Defence, Basic Building Materials, Business Services, Capital Goods, Chemicals,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Oil Refining, Oilfield Services, Packaged Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, REITs, Retail (non-Food), Retail (Food), Shipping, Steel,
Technology, Telecoms, TV Broadcasting, Integrated Utilities, Regulated Utility
Networks.
